USA Cycling names roster for July Pan Am games

Marcotte, Tamayo, Winder and Catlin will compete in road events

Image 1 of 6

US national champion Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)

US national champion Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
Image 2 of 6

17-year-old Ruth Winder sporting DZ Bliss T.

17-year-old Ruth Winder sporting DZ Bliss T.
(Image credit: Nicola Cranmer)
Image 3 of 6

Lauren Tamayo will be the road captain for the new UnitedHealthcare women’s team

Lauren Tamayo will be the road captain for the new UnitedHealthcare women’s team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 6

American Sarah Hammer took the omnium points race win by lapping the field twice.

American Sarah Hammer took the omnium points race win by lapping the field twice.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 6

USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) at the Sea Otter Classic

USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) at the Sea Otter Classic
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 6

Tokyo Joes racer Erin Huck starts to get distanced by the leading ladies.

Tokyo Joes racer Erin Huck starts to get distanced by the leading ladies.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

USA Cycling on Wednesday announced the men's and women's BMX, mountain bike, road and track rosters for the 2015 Pan American Games, scheduled for July 10-26 in Toronto.

The 15-member US team is made up of five automatic bids, nine coaching staff nominations and one athlete discretionary petition. Taking place every four years, the 17-day Pan American Games feature competition in 36 sports between 41 countries from North and South America. 

Team USA Roster:
Men's BMX
Connor Fields (Henderson, Nev./Chase-Monster)*
Nic Long (Lakeside, Calif./Haro Bikes)*