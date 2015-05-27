USA Cycling names roster for July Pan Am games

Image 1 of 6 US national champion Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) Image 2 of 6 17-year-old Ruth Winder sporting DZ Bliss T. (Image credit: Nicola Cranmer) Image 3 of 6 Lauren Tamayo will be the road captain for the new UnitedHealthcare women’s team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 6 American Sarah Hammer took the omnium points race win by lapping the field twice. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 6 USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) at the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 6 Tokyo Joes racer Erin Huck starts to get distanced by the leading ladies. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

USA Cycling on Wednesday announced the men's and women's BMX, mountain bike, road and track rosters for the 2015 Pan American Games, scheduled for July 10-26 in Toronto.

Related Articles Marcotte relishes jersey collection ahead of US pro nationals

The 15-member US team is made up of five automatic bids, nine coaching staff nominations and one athlete discretionary petition. Taking place every four years, the 17-day Pan American Games feature competition in 36 sports between 41 countries from North and South America.

Team USA Roster:



Men's BMX

Connor Fields (Henderson, Nev./Chase-Monster)*

Nic Long (Lakeside, Calif./Haro Bikes)*



