USA Cycling names roster for July Pan Am games
Marcotte, Tamayo, Winder and Catlin will compete in road events
USA Cycling on Wednesday announced the men's and women's BMX, mountain bike, road and track rosters for the 2015 Pan American Games, scheduled for July 10-26 in Toronto.
Related Articles
The 15-member US team is made up of five automatic bids, nine coaching staff nominations and one athlete discretionary petition. Taking place every four years, the 17-day Pan American Games feature competition in 36 sports between 41 countries from North and South America.
Team USA Roster:
Men's BMX
Connor Fields (Henderson, Nev./Chase-Monster)*
Nic Long (Lakeside, Calif./Haro Bikes)*
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy