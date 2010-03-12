USA Cycling names Continental Mountain Bike Championships team

Sam Schultz at the crest (Image credit: Brittany Nigh)

USA Cycling announced Friday the 21 riders named to the US squad for the upcoming Pan American Continental Mountain Bike Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala on April 9-11.

Former USA Cycling Development Program athlete Sam Schultz (Subaru-Gary Fisher) earned the first automatic nomination to the men's cross country squad as the number 33 rider in the UCI rankings, the top American next to Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) who is ranked 25th internationally, but is unable to compete due to injury. Also earning automatic nominations are Todd Wells (Specialized) and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) who are ranked 40th and 46th respectively. Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) will round out the elite men's squad as a discretionary pick.

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher), Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes), and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher) all earned automatic nominations to the women's cross country squads based on their UCI rankings - 12th, 14th, and 26th, respectively. Katie Compton (Katie Compton Coaching) completes the women's squad as a discretionary pick.

As the highest-ranked American under 23 athlete in the UCI rankings, USA Cycling Development Program athlete, Rob Squire is the only automatic nomination to the men's under 23 cross country squad. Joining Squire will be discretionary picks Tad Elliott and Ethan Gilmour.

All the gravity athletes representing the US are discretionary selections. Chris Van Dine (Cannondale), Shawn Neer and Brian Buell will don the red, white, and blue in the elite men's downhill and four cross competitions. Joey Schusler (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team), Geoffrey Ulmer, Luciano Worl (Corsair-Atomlab), Ethan Quehl and Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo-Banshee Bikes) will join them for the downhill.

Two women will represent the US in the elite women's gravity competitions in Guatemala. Rachel Bauer (Team Geronimo-Banshee) and Katie Holden will contest both the downhill and four cross competitions.

2010 US Team for Pan American Continental Mountain Bike Championships

Elite men cross country

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Gary Fisher)

Todd Wells (Specialized)

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher)

Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes)

Elite women cross country

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher)

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes)

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher)

Katie Compton (Planet Bike)

Under 23 men's cross country

Rob Squire

Tad Elliott

Ethan Gilmour

Elite men's downhill

Chris Van Dine (Cannondale)

Joey Schusler (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team)

Shawn Neer

Geoffrey Ulmer

Luciano Worl (Corsair-Atomlab)

Ethan Quehl

Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo-Banshee Bikes)

Brian Buell

Elite women's downhill

Rachel Bauer (Team Geronimo-Banshee)

Katie Holden

Elite men's four cross

Chris Van Dine (Cannondale)

Shawn Neer

Brian Buell

Elite women's four cross

Rachel Bauer (Team Geronimo-Banshee)

Katie Holden