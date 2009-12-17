USA Cycling makes first selections for 'cross Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) captures the Junior men's 17-18 national title. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Felt) takes the U-23 victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) wins a record setting six championships in a row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The first round of nominations to the United States National Team for the 2010 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic, Jan. 30-31 was announced today by USA Cycling.

Five athletes were named to each of the Elite women’s, U23 men’s and Junior men’s squads based on competitive performances over the course of the last year.

After capturing her sixth consecutive US cyclo-cross national title and winning a pair of World Cups this season, Katie Compton (Planet Bike) received an automatic nomination and will lead the Elite women’s squad. Compton is currently the top-ranked female in the International Cycling Union's (UCI) world standings ahead of Dutchwomen Daphny Van Den Brand and reigning world champion Marianne Vos. Compton also tops the World Cup standings in front of Van Den Brand and Sanne van Paassen.

After her silver-medal-performance at the world championships in 2006 and her bronze-medal ride in 2009, the 31-year-old Compton is not only an automatic qualifier to the squad, but will be the favorite heading into Tabor.

Amy Dombroski (Schalmm p/b Primus Mootry) accumulated the most points in five out of the six US qualification races and is another automatic qualifier for the Elite women’s squad. The 22-year-old finished third at the recent US cyclo-cross national championships, fifth in the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Calendar standings and second in the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross series.

Discretionary nominations to the Elite women’s team went to national championship silver medalist Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized), Laura Van Gilder (C3-Sollay) and Maureen Bruno-Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles).

In the U23 men’s division, 2007 junior world championship silver medalist Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Felt) earned the only automatic nomination to the team with his victory at the US national cyclo-cross championships.

Discretionary selections to the U23 men's team went to U23 national championship bronze medalist Luke Keough (Champion System), 2008 junior national champion and 2009 Collegiate DI national champion Zach McDonald (Stevens Classic Cycle), Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com-Joe’s Garage) and Dave Hackworthy (Plan C).

In the Junior men's category Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) was the only automatic qualifier with his victory in the US national cyclo-cross championships. National championship silver medalist Jeff Bahnson (Thule-Vandessel), national championship bronze medalist Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep), Chris Wallace (KCCX-Verge) and Matt Spinks (Young Medalists-Team Dual Temp) all earned discretionary nominations and will comprise the remainder of the Junior men’s squad.

The Elite men’s nominations will be announced on January 13, 2010 following the next two rounds of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.

US national team members for the 2010 cyclo-cross world championships:

Elite women

Katie Compton (Planet Bike)

Amy Dombroski (Schalmm p/b Primus Mootry)

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farm-Specialized)

Laura Van Gilder (C3-Sollay)

Maureen Bruno-Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles)

U23 men

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Felt)

Luke Keough (Champion System)

Zach McDonald (Stevens Classic Cycle)

Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com-Joe’s Garage)

Dave Hackworthy (Plan C)

Junior men

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)

Jeff Bahnson (Thule-Vandessel)

Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep)

Chris Wallace (KCCX-Verge)

Matt Spinks (Young Medalists-Team Dual Temp)

