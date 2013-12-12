USA Cycling announces minor changes to 2014 calendars

Image 1 of 3 The women on the start line at the Sunny King Criterium (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 2 of 3 UnitedHealthcare won the men's National Criterium Calendar team title. (Image credit: Peter Thomas) Image 3 of 3 National Criterium Calendar leader Erica Allar on the start line (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

USA Cycling announced this week some minor changes to its 2014 national road calendars.

The opening race of the National Criterium Calendar (NCC), the Delray Beach Twilight Festival, will not be a part of the series due to budget issues. The race will still take place in Florida on March 22, and is part of the USA CRITS series.

The NCC will now begin with the Sunny King Criterium on April 5, in Anniston, Alabama.

In another minor change, the Winston-Salem Classic Criterium (NCC), previously scheduled for Friday, April 18, will now be held on Saturday, April 19, while the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, previously scheduled for April 17, will now be held on April 18.