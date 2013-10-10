USA Cycling trims down National Criterium Calendar for 2014

Image 1 of 4 The final GC podium with Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) first, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) second and Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar-First Solar) in third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 UnitedHealthcare won the men's National Criterium Calendar team title. (Image credit: Peter Thomas) Image 3 of 4 National Criterium Calendar leader Erica Allar on the start line (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 4 of 4 Alison Powers (NOW) taking a corner on to College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

USA Cycling announced its 2014 road calendars today, rolling out a massive reduction in the racing days under its National Criterium Calendar, but keeping the National Racing Calendar largely the same.

The NCC had an untenable 40 days of racing over 24 events in 2013, which has been reduced to 16 events and up to 24 days of racing total for the coming season.

The NRC lost the Tour of Elk Grove, which called it quits when the Tour of Utah was awarded an extra day that conflicted with the Illinois event, but retained the other core races. It will still begin with the Redlands Classic in April, and adds the one-day Winston Salem Classic one week ahead of the Joe Martin Stage Race in April. The series then moves on to the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico.

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic is no longer part of the NRC for men, but remains on the women's calendar. Both genders will compete in the North Star Grand Prix, formerly known as the Nature Valley GP, in June and the Cascade Classic in July. The women's finale will take place with the Tour de Park City in Utah in August, while the men's last race will be the Bucks County Classic in September.

The NCC kicks off with the Delray Beach Twilight in March, and runs through the TD Bank Mayor's Cup in September.

2014 NRC:

April 3-6: Redlands Bicycle Classic, Redlands, CA - M/W

April 17: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Winston-Salem, NC - M/W

April 24-27: Joe Martin Stage Race p/b Nature Valley, Fayetteville, AR - M/W

April 30 - May 4: Tour of the Gila, Silver City, NM - M/W

June 1 Parx Casino Philadelphia Cycling Classic, Philadelphia, PA - W

June 11-15: North Star Grand Prix, Minneapolis, MN - M/W

July 15-20: Cascade Cycling Classic, Bend, OR, M/W

August 2: Tour de Park City, Park City, UT - W

September 13: Thompson Bucks County Classic, Doylestown, PA, M

2014 NCC:

March 22: Delray Beach Twilight Festival, Delray Beach, FL

April 5: Sunny King Criterium, Anniston, AL

April 12-13 : Charlotte-Belmont Omnium, Charlotte/Belmont, NC

April 18: Winston-Salem Classic Criterium, Winston-Salem, NC

May 4: Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling, Dana Point, CA

May 17: Wilmington Grand Prix, Wilmington, DE

May 26: Middle Earth Tour of Somerville, Somerville, NJ

May 31: Glencoe Grand Prix, Glencoe, IL

June 6-8 : Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, Tulsa, OK

June 7-8 : Air Force Association Cycling Classic, Arlington, VA

June 21-22 : Tour of America's Dairyland, Wisconsin

July 12: Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium, Boise, ID

July 27: Chevron Manhattan Beach Grand Prix, Manhattan Beach, CA

August 23-24 : Chris Thater Memorial, Binghamton, NY

August 28 - Sept. 1 : The Staenberg Group Gateway Cup, St. Louis, MO

September 20 : TD Bank Mayor's Cup, Boston, MA