USA Cycling adds fat bike national championships for 2015
Full schedule of mountain bike national title races released
USA Cycling announced that it is adding a fat bike national championship race in 2015. It also released the full calendar of 2015 US Mountain Bike National Championships.
Related Articles
The inaugural fat bike championships will be held in Ogden, Utah, on February 14 and will feature plenty of snow, mud and big tires.
Columbia County, Georgia will host the US Marathon National Championships on May 2.
Cross country, gravity and enduro racers will share a national championship weekend on July 14-19 in Mammoth Mountain, California. The enduro national championship is also new to the US for 2015, and it will be the first time in several years that the cross country and downhill championships are reunited on the same date and at the same venue.
Finally, Snowshoe Mountain, West Virginia will host the final mountain bike nationals of the year - for collegiate racers on October 23-25.
Noticeably gone from the national championship calendar is a 24-hour national championship race.
2015 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships
February 14: Fat Bike National Championships, Ogden, Utah
May 2: Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships, Columbia County, Georgia
July 14-19: Cross Country, Gravity and Enduro National Championships, Mammoth Mountain, California
October 23-25: Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships, Snowshoe Mountain, West Virginia
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy