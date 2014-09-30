2015 US Cross Country and Enduro National Championships moves to California

Image 1 of 2 Lea Davison (Specialized) being chased by a devil with a megaphone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Todd Wells (Specialized) descending with a 90-second lead on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The 2015 US Cross Country and Enduro National Championships will move from where they were originally scheduled at Mt. Bachelor in Bend, Oregon, to Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, California, where it will coincide with the 2015 US Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships on July 14-19. USA Cycling announced the switch last week.

The decision to relocate the 2015 cross country and enduro nationals is based on a restriction of resources and personnel due to coinciding cycling and other athletic events in the greater Bend area at that time.

"While we are disappointed that this event will no longer take place at Mt. Bachelor in Bend, we are excited to bring the 2015 US Cross Country and Enduro National Championships to Mammoth Mountain," said Micah Rice, USA Cycling Vice President of National Events.

"We are grateful for the cooperation and support of both cities and look forward to returning to Bend in the near future for another national championship."

"Bend's relationship with USA Cycling is extremely important for our community," said Doug La Placa, CEO of Visit Bend. "We understand and support the decision to relocate this event, and we're looking forward to hosting another USA Cycling National Championship in the future."

Originally scheduled for the second weekend in July, the 2015 Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships will now take place a week later so that all mountain bike competitions will be held at Mammoth Mountain from July 14-19.

"Mammoth Mountain is thrilled to host another prestigious USA Cycling event at our world-class mountain," said Bill Cockroft, Mammoth Mountain Resort Senior Vice President. "Welcoming the best mountain bikers in the country will be wonderful for our community and a win for USA Cycling."



