USA CRITS Series adds three new criteriums in 2015

Image 1 of 7 Frank Travieso(Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P) leads the group, but lost the leaders jersey of the USA CRITS Series. Travieso fell from first to third in the standings with Smartstop rider Shane Kline taking the lead. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 2 of 7 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) wins the USA Crits title (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 7 The final USA Crits podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 7 Astella Cycling won USA Crits best overall team (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 7 Current NCC and USA CRITS Series leaders, Carlos Alzate and Frank Travieso, pose before the race on Saturday. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 6 of 7 Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling) racing at the USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on Saturday night (Image credit: David Gill) Image 7 of 7 Eventual winner, Laura Van Gilder, drills the pace at the USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium held in West Chester (Image credit: David Gill)

The USA CRITS Championship Series has added the Tulsa Tough River Parks Criterium (June 14), Hyde Park Blast (June 27) and the San Rafael Twilight Criterium (July 25) to its nine-round series this summer.

The USA CRITS series is now in its ninth season and will kick off with the Athens Twilight on April 25 in Athens, Georgia. Organizers of the Athens Twilight announced in February that they would alter the course that had been used for 35 years, citing a streetscape project as the main reason for rerouting the circuit.

The series will also include the Glencoe Grand Prix (May 30), Andersen/Banducci Twilight Criterium (July 11), Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix (July 15), Iron Hill Twilight Criterium (August 8), and the finale at the Gateway Cup (September 6).

Racers in the USA CRITS series accumulate points toward individual and team classifications. In 2014, Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) won the individual men’s title ahead of David Cueli and Frank Travieso, both from UnitedHealthcare/The 706 Project. Laura Van Gilder won the women’s individual title ahead of her Mellowmushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports’ teammate Laura Jorgensen, while Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) was third.

Astellas Cycling Team also won the men’s team classification ahead of UnitedHealthcare/The 706 Project in second and CRCA/Foundation in third. In the women’s team standings, Mellowmushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports took the win ahead of Colavita-Fine Cooking and Pepper Palace Pro Cycling.

Last year's calendar included 11 events, however, the first four events; Delray Beach Twilight, Gasparilla Criterium (which was cancelled), Novant Health Invitational Criterium and Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, along with the penultimate Chris Thater Memorial are no longer a part of the series.

2015 USA CRITS Championship Series:

April 25: Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium, Athens, Georgia

May 30: Glencoe Grand Prix, Glencoe, Illinois

June 14: Saint Francis Tulsa Tough River Parks Criterium, Tulsa, Oklahoma

June 27: Hyde Park Blast, Cincinnati, Ohio

July 11: Andersen/Banducci Twilight Criterium, Boise, Idaho

July 15: Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Vancouver, BC, Canada

July 25: San Rafael Twilight Criterium, San Rafael, California

August 8: Iron Hill Twilight Criterium, West Chester, Pennsylvania

September 6: USA CRITS Finals - Gateway Cup, St. Louis, Missouri