USA Crits announces 11-race series for 2014
Finale at Gateway Cup in St. Louis
The USA Crits series will kick off its eighth season this year, and the Delray Beach Twilight in Florida will be the first of 11-races on the 2014 calendar, taking place on March 22.
There will be $30,000 up for grabs in overall prize money between the men's and women's fields. The overall individual and team classifications winners will be crowned at the finale, the Gateway Cup in St. Louis, Missouri on August 31.
There are three new stops on the USA Crits calendar: Tampa, Florida will host the Gasparilla Criterium on March 29, the Winston Salem Cycling Classic (April 19) follows the Charlotte criterium (April 12), and the Gastown Grand Prix, a fixture of the BC Superweek in Vancouver, joins the series on July 9.
The races join well established USA Crits races: the Athens Twilight (April 26), the Glencoe Grand Prix (May 31), the Andersen/Banducci Twilight in Boise (July 12), Iron Hill on August 2 and the Chris Thater Memorial on August 23.
2014 USA CRITS Championship Series
March 22: Delray Beach Twilight, Delray Beach, Florida
March 29: Gasparilla Criterium, Tampa, Florida
April 12: Novant Health Invitational Criterium, Charlotte, North Carolina
April 19: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
April 26: Athens Twilight Criterium, Athens, Georgia
May 31: Glencoe Grand Prix, Glencoe, Illinois
July 9: Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Vancouver, BC, Canada
July 12: Andersen/Banducci Twilight Criterium, Boise, Idaho
August 2: Iron Hill Twilight Criterium, West Chester, Pennsylvania
August 23: Chris Thater Memorial, Binghamton, New York
August 31: USA CRITS FINALS, Gateway Cup, St. Louis, Missouri
