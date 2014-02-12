USA Crits announces 11-race series for 2014

Image 1 of 4 Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis again won the USA CRITS team title. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 4 Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) tops the women's USA Crits series leaders podium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 3 of 4 Erica Allar (Care 4 Cycling) at the start before clinching the USA Crits Series title. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) won the 2013 Athens Twilight criterium and will return with the team for 2014 when it debuts in the professional ranks as a Continental squad. (Image credit: Brandon Andrews)

The USA Crits series will kick off its eighth season this year, and the Delray Beach Twilight in Florida will be the first of 11-races on the 2014 calendar, taking place on March 22.

There will be $30,000 up for grabs in overall prize money between the men's and women's fields. The overall individual and team classifications winners will be crowned at the finale, the Gateway Cup in St. Louis, Missouri on August 31.

There are three new stops on the USA Crits calendar: Tampa, Florida will host the Gasparilla Criterium on March 29, the Winston Salem Cycling Classic (April 19) follows the Charlotte criterium (April 12), and the Gastown Grand Prix, a fixture of the BC Superweek in Vancouver, joins the series on July 9.

The races join well established USA Crits races: the Athens Twilight (April 26), the Glencoe Grand Prix (May 31), the Andersen/Banducci Twilight in Boise (July 12), Iron Hill on August 2 and the Chris Thater Memorial on August 23.

2014 USA CRITS Championship Series

March 22: Delray Beach Twilight, Delray Beach, Florida

March 29: Gasparilla Criterium, Tampa, Florida

April 12: Novant Health Invitational Criterium, Charlotte, North Carolina

April 19: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

April 26: Athens Twilight Criterium, Athens, Georgia

May 31: Glencoe Grand Prix, Glencoe, Illinois

July 9: Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Vancouver, BC, Canada

July 12: Andersen/Banducci Twilight Criterium, Boise, Idaho

August 2: Iron Hill Twilight Criterium, West Chester, Pennsylvania

August 23: Chris Thater Memorial, Binghamton, New York

August 31: USA CRITS FINALS, Gateway Cup, St. Louis, Missouri

