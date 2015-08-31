Uran joins Cannondale-Garmin for 2016

Image 1 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Rigoberto Uran at the stage 14 finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rigoberto Uran became the first Colombian to wear the maglia rosa following his time trial win in 2014 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 The final podium of the Giro d'Italia, Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Uran and Fabio Aru (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Cannondale-Garmin announced on Monday that they have signed Rigoberto Urán to their 2016 roster.

The Colombian all-rounder is expected to strengthen the team’s goals for the overall classification in the Grand Tours, particularly the Giro d'Italia, after recently losing riders like Dan Martin to Etixx-QuickStep and Ryder Hesjedal to Trek Factory Racing.

"Rigo is a leader not just for his excellent skills on the road, but for his charisma," said Cannondale-Garmin CEO Jonathan Vaughters. "He brings style and passion to racing and he will be a huge asset to the team. Rigo has one more step to climb in the Giro and I will put my heart into helping make that happen. We are very excited to add him to our 2016 line up."

Urán has placed second overall at the Giro d'Italia twice, in 2013 and 2014. He also secured the Olympic silver medal in the road race and won the white jersey for best young rider at the Giro d'Italia where he finished seventh overall, both in 2012.

Urán spent three seasons with Team Sky (2011-2013) followed by two season with Etixx-QuickStep in 2014 and 2015.

The 2015 season has proven to be a challenging one for Urán. Although he won the Colombian time trial title and finished third overall at Tirreno-Adriatico, he struggled through the Giro d’Italia with illness to finish 14th overall in May. He went on to finish 42nd overall at the Tour de France in July.

Cannondale-Garmin have also bolstered its general classification stocks with the signing of Pierre Rolland from Europcar.