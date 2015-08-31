Uran joins Cannondale-Garmin for 2016
Colombian Grand Tour rider leaves Etixx-QuickStep
Cannondale-Garmin announced on Monday that they have signed Rigoberto Urán to their 2016 roster.
Related Articles
The Colombian all-rounder is expected to strengthen the team’s goals for the overall classification in the Grand Tours, particularly the Giro d'Italia, after recently losing riders like Dan Martin to Etixx-QuickStep and Ryder Hesjedal to Trek Factory Racing.
"Rigo is a leader not just for his excellent skills on the road, but for his charisma," said Cannondale-Garmin CEO Jonathan Vaughters. "He brings style and passion to racing and he will be a huge asset to the team. Rigo has one more step to climb in the Giro and I will put my heart into helping make that happen. We are very excited to add him to our 2016 line up."
Urán has placed second overall at the Giro d'Italia twice, in 2013 and 2014. He also secured the Olympic silver medal in the road race and won the white jersey for best young rider at the Giro d'Italia where he finished seventh overall, both in 2012.
Urán spent three seasons with Team Sky (2011-2013) followed by two season with Etixx-QuickStep in 2014 and 2015.
The 2015 season has proven to be a challenging one for Urán. Although he won the Colombian time trial title and finished third overall at Tirreno-Adriatico, he struggled through the Giro d’Italia with illness to finish 14th overall in May. He went on to finish 42nd overall at the Tour de France in July.
Cannondale-Garmin have also bolstered its general classification stocks with the signing of Pierre Rolland from Europcar.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy