Report: Uran signs with Cannondale for 2016

La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported today that Rigoberto Uran has signed with Cannondale-Garmin for the 2016 season.

The Italian newspaper also reported the US-registered WorldTour team is currently negotiating with Pierre Rolland of Europcar, which is rumored to be closing up shop at the end of the season.

A team spokesperson at the USA Pro Challenge, where Cannondale-Garmin is currently competing, could not confirm or deny the report.

Cannondale-Garmin signed New Zealander Paddy Bevin, Irishman Ryan Mullen and Canadian Michael Woods earlier this week.

Uran has ridden for the QuickStep program for the past two years and finished third overall at Tirreno-Adriatico earlier this season.

The 28-year-old Colombian has twice finished second overall at the Giro d’Italia, in 2013 and 2014, and he was second in the 2012 Olympic Road Race.

Uran scored two third-place finishes at this year’s Giro before finishing 14th overall. He also finished fourth and third in two stages of this year’s Tour de France, where he finished 42nd overall.

His last race with Etixx-QuickStep was Classica San Sebastian, where he finished 10th.

La Gazzetta also reported Colombian Carlos Betnacour will leave AG2R at the end of the season, although it is not clear where the 25-year-old will land.