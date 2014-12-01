Uran: “It's time to win something big”

Image 1 of 4 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) spent four days in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rode to second overall in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Rigoberto Uran signs on at the start of stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rigoberto Uran has been near the very top of pro cycling for several years, and in 2015 he wants to take the final step, telling elcolombiano.com, "It's time to win something big in these important tests."

The Colombian, who moved to Omega Pharma – QuickStep this year, has finished second at the Giro d'Italia for the last two years, and was also second in the 2012 London Olympics road race. He won the mountain time trial at this years Giro, and wore the leader's jersey for four stages.

It is not yet known whether he will ride the Giro or the Tour de France – or both – in the coming season but is keen to win big in 2015.

"All I hope is that I am told by the team and then I will go wherever they send me in 2015, but it's time to win something big in these important tests," he said.

Uran was the Belgian team's captain at the Vuelta a Espana, but had to abandon the race after suffering problems with asthma.

The Colombian national road championships will be held in early February 2015, and Uran wants to take the title.

"I hope to be in the national race in Antioquia and win the tricolor jersey to wear proudly in Europe. It would be nice and I hope my team authorise me to be in the championship," he told elcolombiano.com.

"Because you know that you are representing Colombia; because it is a shirt that represents the growth of cycling in the country, where winning any race is very difficult. This is a big commitment that carries much weight."