Uran tempted by 2015 Giro d'Italia route

Image 1 of 2 Rigoberto Uran wore a pink bowtie at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Julian Arredondo and Rigoberto Uran at the 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

If the first pink jersey of the 2015 Giro d'Italia was decided by how smartly riders dressed at the official route presentation, Rigoberto Uran would undoubtedly be the maglia rosa. The Colombian wore a natty pink bow tie, revealing that it was in honour of the pink jersey and to support Breast Cancer awareness month.

Uran finished second overall at the 2014 Giro behind fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana and ahead of Fabio Aru (Astana). He was also second in 2013 when Vincenzo Nibali dominated the race. This year Uran won the Barolo time trial and were the pink jersey for four days until Quintana took it from him on the controversial stage over the Passo dello Stelvio after attacking in the snow at the summit.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep has still to formalise its Grand Tour plans and leadership roles for 2015 but Uran liked the route of the 2015 Corsa Rosa. He could share team leadership with new world champion Michal Kwiatkowski or perhaps prefer to target the Tour de France. Omega Parma-Quick also has to decide the race programmes for sprinter Mark Cavendish, Classics team leader Tom Boonen and time trial specialist Tony Martin.

“I like the Giro and I like the route. I'll decide with the team if I ride it after seeing the Tour de France route,” Uran said.

“For sure it's a hard Giro. It always is. The weather is also a factor because you never know what can happen. If I finish second again, I'd be happy. The important thing is to be up there and in contention.”

The Giro d'Italia proved to be the highlight of his 2014 season. He also rode the Vuelta a España but abandoned before stage 17 due to bronchitis. He was 27th in the road world championships but did not finish Sunday's Il Lombardia. His season will end at the Tour of Beijing.

“I think I had a good first part of the season with second place overall in the Giro. The second part was a bit average but I think that's normal,” he said.

“I think you can be happy with your season if you finish it without any accidents. I tried to do well at Il Lombardia but I didn't have the legs. I'm riding the Tour of Beijing and then my season will be over.”

