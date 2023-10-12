Unusual leadout almost pays off for Jayco AlUla at Tour of Chongming Island

The wide roads in the Tour of Chongming Island change the race dynamics somewhat – normally, being positioned at the front is paramount on the run-in to a sprint finish. But with four or more lanes at the peloton’s disposal, different tactics become possible on the opening stage Thursday. This is just what Jayco AlUla did on stage 1, and they almost took the stage victory as Georgia Baker was beaten only by Mylène de Zoete (Ceratizit-WNT).

“The leadout was so good! We had a plan, which was a little bit nerve-wracking, but the plan was to have the team at the back and have a late run for the finish line with one and half kilometres to go,” Baker explained after the 108.9km stage.

The strategy was well-executed as all five riders came around the peloton and to the front of the race just before the flamme rouge, the team working to earn Baker a debut Women’s WorldTour win.

Chelsie Tan then pulled off first and her job done. The four remaining riders were on the outside of the final turn with 900 metres to go, and the train split through the corner. As a gap opened behind Jess Allen and Ingvild Gåskjenn, only Nina Kessler was left to usher Baker to the line.

Kessler used her experience to take shelter behind the Ceratizit-WNT duo of Marta Lach and De Zoete before going to the front on the last 500 metres, dropping off Baker at the very front of the race.

In the end, De Zoete managed to come around on the final metres to win the stage, and Baker was more than satisfied to be on the podium. Kessler took the only mountain points to secure the QOM jersey while Baker is second on GC, four seconds behind De Zoete.

“It was so perfect today, so good," Baker said. "We couldn’t have asked for a better execution from the team, and we were so close to pulling it off. There’s two more days to come, so hopefully we can get a win with the team."

It was only the third time for an individual podium appearance this year for Jayco's Baker, who finished third on the opening day of Santos Tour Down Under and was second overall at the Bay Crits.

The Tour of Chongming Island, which returns after a three-year hiatus, features flat routes that suit the sprinters. Stage 2 on Friday is the longest of the three days of racing, 128.6km from Shanghai to Chongming.