UnitedHealthcare unveils new look and Wilier bikes for 2014

Image 1 of 5 The UnitedHealthcare women's team debuts in 2014 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 The 2014 UnitedHealthcare team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Alessandro Bazzana shows off his new ride: UnitedHealthcare moved to Wilier (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Brad White with new kit and Wilier bike (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 The 2014 UnitedHealthcare men and women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Professional Continental team UnitedHealthcare debuted its 2014 jersey design at the dawn of the new year. The team's traditional "blue train" look is now split down the middle, with white and blue halves. The design is shared between the men's team and the new women's UCI squad.

The squad officially moved to Wilier on January 1, and debuted its custom painted Cento 1SR road and TwinBlade time trial bikes. “We are very excited to partner with a high quality bike brand with such an outstanding legacy of producing premium race bikes,” said team president Thierry Attias. “This is a brand that has produced an excellent product for more than a century and we are looking forward to the 2014 season and the start of a long-­‐term relationship with Wilier.”

“Wilier is a perfect fit for this team as we continue to grow,” said General Manager Mike Tamayo. “When we met with Wilier at their headquarters in Italy, we expected to discuss specifics on the bike frame. Not only did we discuss specifics, Wilier showed us a beautifully crafted model that was even in the correct team paint scheme that they had already produced for us. That spoke volumes. We are excited and looking forward to a great partnership with Wilier.”

The team will put the bikes to good use starting at the Tour Femenino de San Luis (women) and Tour de San Luis (men) in mid-January.