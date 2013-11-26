UnitedHealthcare names Wilier Triestina bike sponsor for 2014

Image 1 of 2 The UnitedHealthcare team will use Wilier Triestina's Cento1SR frameset for road races in 2014 (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 2 of 2 The 2013 UnitedHealthcare team gets in more climbing in the Arizona desert. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team has announced that Italian-based bike manufacturer Wilier Triestina has been named the bicycle sponsor for the upcoming 2014 season. The US Pro Continental squad will race on Wilier's Cento1SR (road) and TwinBlade (TT) models as it heads into next year's campaign.

"Wilier is a perfect fit for this team as we continue to grow," said Mike Tamayo, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team's general manager and team director. "When we met with Wilier at their headquarters in Italy, we expected to discuss specifics on the bike frame. Not only did we discuss specifics, Wilier showed us a beautifully crafted model that was even in the correct team paint scheme that they had already produced for us. That spoke volumes. We are excited and looking forward to a great partnership with Wilier."

"The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team has been one of the most well run teams in the sport for more than a decade now and we are pleased to partner with the team as it enters its 12th season," said Angelo Cilli, president of Wilier Triestina USA. "Over the past few years, we have watched UnitedHealthcare build an incredibly strong name for itself and provide significant value for its sponsors. The results it has produced on the bike are impressive. But equally important is the manner in which the team presents itself on and off the bike, and being associated with a growing team and brand like this is important to us."