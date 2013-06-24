UnitedHealthcare join US Continental squads in Tour of Utah's final selection

Image 1 of 3 The 2013 Tour of Utah expands its horizons to the southwestern red rock country (Image credit: Tour of Utah) Image 2 of 3 Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy) celebrates his victory atop Mont Megantic (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 3 of 3 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) reacts to an attack (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

The final teams have been announced for the UCI 2.1 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, August 6-11.

Professional Continental outfit UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, will join the five domestic UCI Continental teams on the start list - 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team, Bontrager Cycling Team, Hincapie Sportswear Development Team, Jamis - Hagens Berman, and Jelly Belly Cycling Team presented by Kenda.

Having missed out on a start at the USA Pro Challenge, 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda should be happy with their invite. Their Spanish import Francisco Mancebo currently leads the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar standings and Utah will be an opportunity for him to perform on a much larger stage.

The tour announced in May that Five UCI ProTeams would be attending this year's race with RadioShack Leopard, Garmin-Sharp, BMC Racing Team, Cannondale and Orica-GreenEdge all confirming. UCI Pro Continental teams include MTN-Qhubeka and Champion System Pro Cycling Team while the three UCI Continental squads consist of Funvic Brasilinvest-São José dos Campos, Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and Bissell Cycling. For MTN-Qhubeka, it will be their first race on US soil.

"The field for this year's Tour is outstanding with professional teams coming from across the globe to compete on Utah's scenic byways," said Steve Miller, president of Miller Sports Properties which organizes the Tour of Utah. "For cycling fans traveling to Utah, the race is a great opportunity to witness the speed, strength and skills of the riders from the best domestic squads, as well as the international teams we typically watch on television."