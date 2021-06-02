Unbound Gravel preparations with Rebecca Fahringer - Video

Preparing for a gravel race is a difficult task in itself with riders needing to weigh up and consider a number of issues from equipment to nutrition, pacing to clothing and when it comes to racing Unbound Gravel – a 200-mile race with limited support options – riders are effectively racing solo.

That means dealing with mechanicals and any in-race obstacles that could occur at any point, but luckily professional rider Rebecca Fahringer has stepped forward to share her advice and knowledge when it comes to preparing for a gravel race.



This might be Fahringer’s Unbound Gravel debut but don’t let that fool you. She’s an experienced gravel racer, and won the Gorge Gravel Grinder earlier in the year. The 31-year-old is also a highly-decorated cyclo-cross star, having represented her country in World Cups and World Championships.

In this video, shot by Fahringer for Cyclingnews, the rider takes us into the mind of an elite rider in the build-up to Unbound. Starting two weeks out from the race, she takes us on her last big training ride as she tests her equipment.

She takes us through her plans for each checkpoint in the race, finds time for some last-minute mountain biking, becomes her own mechanic as she builds up her race bike before sitting down and planning her race nutrition, right down to the last gummy bear.

There are a few last-minute nerves and even a couple of ‘last-minute mistakes’ but Fahringer gives a great insight into the life of a full-time racer in the lead up to Unbound.