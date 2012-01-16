Ullrich: CAS ruling expected this week

Image 1 of 3 Jan Ullrich is once again looking to the future (Image credit: Jan Ullrich) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Jan Ullrich on the road again (Image credit: Jan Ullrich)

The Court of Abritration for Sport (CAS) is expected to release a verdict in the case concerning the International Cycling Union (UCI) and Jan Ullrich this week.

The UCI appealed the Swiss Olympic Committee's decision to close the file on evidence linking Ullrich to the Operacion Puerto doping case. Ullrich retired after being implicated in the 2006 investigation, and was later linked to blood evidence by DNA testing.

However, whatever the final ruling, Ullrich is not expected to explain himself to a large public by TV show appearances. "There will be no interviews or guest appearances in talk shows," Ullrich's manager Falk Nier announced. The 38-year-old former rider suffered from burnout syndrome in 2010 and plans to remain as private as possible in the coming weeks.

"The repeated postponements of the CAS rulings in the last months were troubling and difficult to handle emotionally. Once the verdict is announced, I will need some time to come to terms with it - regardless of what it will be," Ullrich told German Focus magazine.

Nevertheless, the 1997 Tour de France winner is expected to issue a statement following the court ruling. This has been in the works since November last year, and Ullrich's manager Nier has not denied that it could be a doping confession. According to Nier, the expected statement will "respond to the yet unanswered questions regarding the CAS ruling and the doping issue."