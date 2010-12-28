Ullrich recovered from burn-out syndrome

Image 1 of 3 Jan Ullrich (T-Mobile) salutes from the podium (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Jan Ullrich (T-Mobile) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Jan Ullrich (T-Mobile) thinking of tomorrow's TT (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Jan Ullrich has recovered from his burn-out syndrome and is looking forward to the coming year, which will include the birth of his third child in February.

In a Christmas message on his personal website, Ullrich said that he was happy to say that “I am largely recovered.” Now, he added, “I will concentrate on making plans for the new year and spending time with my family.”

In August, Ullrich, now 37, announced that he had been diagnosed with burn-out syndrome, and that for the time being he would be withdrawing from public life.

Later that month he gave an interview to the German tabloid Bild, announcing his wife's pregnancy and denying that he had a problem with alcohol. Earlier this month he was in Dubai with close friend Andreas Klöden of Team RadioShack, who was training for the upcoming season.

Ullrich turned pro in 1995 and won the Tour de France in 1997. He spent the majority of his career with Team Telekom/T-Mobile, except for one year with Team Coast/Bianchi.

Ullrich was suspended by T-Mobile before the start of the 2006 Tour de France under suspicion of involvement in Operacion Puerto, and was later fired by the team. He announced his retirement n February 2007, and it was later shown that his blood was matched by DNA to blood bags taken in Operacion Puerto.