Ullrich considering a doping confession?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bruce Hildenbrand) Image 2 of 2 Jan Ullrich (T-Mobile Team) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Will Jan Ullrich finally learn his fate from the Court of Arbitration for Sport this week? And will he – as his agent suggests is possible – also confess to having doped during his career?

“If and when Jan makes a confession is open and I cannot confirm it to you today,” his agent Falk Nier told Cyclingnews Tuesday afternoon. When asked if a confession would help rehabilitate Ullrich with the public, Nier said, “Of course, that plays a role in our considerations.”

The CAS has indicated that it would issue its decision on the case on November 30, Nier told Cyclingnews last month.

Ullrich will issue a statement when the announcement is made. “As of today, I can't say that Jan will make a confession,” Nier told the SID news agency. “That is a possibility, but the confession wouldn't have anything to do with the court decision.

It is more likely that Ullrich will announce his future plans. “It won't say: I confess to doping. Jan will say what he intends to do.” However, as Nier's comments to Cyclingnews indicate, the only German to win the Tour de France may be planning to address the doping question in the near future.

The CAS heard the UCI's appeal of the Swiss Cycling decision to drop its investigation of Ullrich's involvement with Operacion Puerto. The Swiss ruled that since Ullrich had retired, it no longer had jurisdiction over him.

The CAS hearing was held in August, with their decision originally expected the middle of October. “It seems strange to me that we have still not heard anything,” Nier said to the SID. “I hope that it won't be delayed again.”

“Something ought to come from the CAS tomorrow by 4:00 pm at the latest,” Nier told Cyclingnews. “Jan's statement will be issued following that.”