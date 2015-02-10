Trending

Ulissi to ride the Tour of the Basque Country after Salbutamol ban

Lampre-Merida confirm the Italian will stay with the team

Image 1 of 5

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Davide Cassani and Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Davide Cassani and Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Diego Ulissi didn't contest the finish after hurting himself in an earlier crash

Diego Ulissi didn't contest the finish after hurting himself in an earlier crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) came close to the stage win

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) came close to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)

The Lampre-Merida team has announced that Diego Ulissi will return to racing at the Tour of the Basque Country in early April before riding the Ardennes Classics, the Tour de Romandie and the Giro d'Italia.

Related Articles

Diego Ulissi returns adverse analytical finding at Giro d'Italia

Lampre-Merida bench Ulissi after brief return to racing

Ulissi given nine-month ban for Salbutamol positive

Gallery: Lampre-Merida 2015 roster

Problems with Lampre not all yet resolved, says Pozzato

The Italian rider was banned for ninth months by the Swiss Olympic Committee after testing positive for the banned substance Salbutamol during the 2014 Giro d'Italia. His ban ends on March 28, with the Tour of the Basque Country begins on April 6.

Ulissi was shown to have 1900 ng/ml of Salbutamol in his system, significantly higher than the 1000 ng/ml allowed by the UCI rules. Ulissi had declared the use of a Ventolin inhaler when undergoing the test– due to a bronchial spasm, but struggled to explain such a high level of Salbutamol.

Both Ulissi and the UCI have not indicated that they will appeal the Swiss sentence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with the rider accepting the ban and claiming that the Swiss Olympic Committee accepted that he acted negligently and not with the aim of improving his performance.

After initially delaying a decision on Ulissi's future in the Lampre-Merida team, to study the Swiss Olympic Committee's sentence in full and speak to its sponsors, the Italian squad has included Ulissi in its race programme. He is also expected to be a key rider in the Italian team for the world road race championships in Richmond in the USA.

Ulissi is currently training with several teammates in Tuscany to prepare for his return to racing in early April.
 