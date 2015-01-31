Gallery: Lampre-Merida 2015 roster

Image 1 of 24 2015 Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 2 of 24 Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 24 Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 4 of 24 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 5 of 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 6 of 24 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre Meirda) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 7 of 24 Luka Pibernik (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 8 of 24 Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 9 of 24 Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 10 of 24 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 11 of 24 Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 12 of 24 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 13 of 24 Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 14 of 24 Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 15 of 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 16 of 24 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 17 of 24 Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 18 of 24 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 19 of 24 Mario Da Costa and Rui Da Costa (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 20 of 24 Mario Da Costa and Rui Da Costa (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 21 of 24 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 22 of 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 23 of 24 Gebremaryam Grmay Tsgabu (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 24 of 24 Rafael Valls (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

Lampre-Merida will continue their season this week at the Dubai Tour February 4-7, followed by the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi, the Tour of Qatar, the Tour of Oman and Trofeo Laigueglia to finish out the month.

The Italian team's roster for Dubai will include Gang Xu, of China, and Taiwanese rider Chuna Kai Feng. The race will begin Feng’s debut season with the team, having raced with the Continental outfit Team Gusto in 2014. Gang Xu, however, raced with with Lampre-Merida last year and is looking forward to kicking off the season in Dubai.

"I spent the winter in China, training hard for starting the season in a good condition," Gang Xu said. "I feel that my condition is good to start properly in my second season in the blue-fuchsia-green jersey."

Other riders for Dubai include Filippo Pozzato, Davide Cimolai, Ilia Koshevoy, Luka Pibernik, Jan Polanc and Rafael Valls.

The team began racing at the Tour Down Under last week in Australia, where sprinter Niccolò Bonifazio took four top-10 finishes.

Lampre-Merida for Dubai Tour:

Filippo Pozzato, Davide Cimolai, Chun Kai Feng, Ilia Koshevoy, Luka Pibernik, Jan Polanc, Rafael Valls, Gang Xu