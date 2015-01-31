Gallery: Lampre-Merida 2015 roster

Lampre-Merida will continue their season this week at the Dubai Tour February 4-7, followed by the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi, the Tour of Qatar, the Tour of Oman and Trofeo Laigueglia to finish out the month.
The Italian team's roster for Dubai will include Gang Xu, of China, and Taiwanese rider Chuna Kai Feng. The race will begin Feng’s debut season with the team, having raced with the Continental outfit Team Gusto in 2014. Gang Xu, however, raced with with Lampre-Merida last year and is looking forward to kicking off the season in Dubai.
"I spent the winter in China, training hard for starting the season in a good condition," Gang Xu said. "I feel that my condition is good to start properly in my second season in the blue-fuchsia-green jersey."
Other riders for Dubai include Filippo Pozzato, Davide Cimolai, Ilia Koshevoy, Luka Pibernik, Jan Polanc and Rafael Valls.
The team began racing at the Tour Down Under last week in Australia, where sprinter Niccolò Bonifazio took four top-10 finishes.
Lampre-Merida for Dubai Tour: Filippo Pozzato, Davide Cimolai, Chun Kai Feng, Ilia Koshevoy, Luka Pibernik, Jan Polanc, Rafael Valls, Gang Xu
