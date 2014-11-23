Ulissi to appear before disciplinary committee in December

Image 1 of 4 Diego Ulissi didn't contest the finish after hurting himself in an earlier crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) makes friends (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his first win of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Lampre-Merida's Filippo Pozzato and Diego Ulissi at the Coppa Bernocchi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) could be set for an early Christmas present as he appears before Swiss Cycling's Disciplinary Committee to find out his fate in a hearing set for December 23. According to a report on Tuttobiciweb, the Italian rider will meet with the committee to discuss the findings of his 'controlled excretion' tests and whether or not further disciplinary hearings will be necessary.

Ulissi returned an adverse analytical finding for excessive levels of Salbutamol during this year's Giro d'Italia. The 25-year-old had been given a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) from the UCI to use the substance, to help alleviate the symptoms of the bronchitis he picked up during the race. However, Ulissi registered almost double the allowed amount under the anti-doping regulations but refuted that he had used that much.

He requested a controlled test where the UCI would try to replicate the conditions of the race to assess if it could generate the same levels. Ulissi will find out the results of this test in the hearing on December 23.

Aside from a brief return to racing at the Trittico Lombardo in September, Ulissi has been out of action since the end of June.