Ulissi looking to 'hit the target' at Trofeo Laigueglia

Image 1 of 5 A solo attack propels Diego Ulissi to a G.P. Costa degli Etruschi victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Diego Ulissi claims his first victory of the season at the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Diego Ulissi (UAE Abu Dhabi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec feeds Diego Ulissi at the Project TJ Sport camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Diego Ulissi and Marco Marcato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following his win in Italy's G.P. Costa degli Etruschi on February 5, UAE Abu Dhabi's Diego Ulissi will lead the team's eight-man roster for the upcoming Trofeo Laigueglia in Italy this Sunday.

"I'd really love to fight for the victory in the Trofeo Laigueglia; it's a charming race," Ulissi said. "I was close to the podium in the past editions, it would be great to finally hit the target."

In the past, Ulissi has finished fourth, fifth, sixth and 22nd.

"I'm aware that it won't be easy," Ulissi said. "The quality of the startlist will be high, also because there will be four WorldTour teams and because many riders will search for a payback after the GP Costa degli Etruschi; moreover, the course will offer different solution for winning the race."

In Etruschi, Ulissi attacked alone on the Torre Segalari climb less than 15km from the finish and held out in slippery conditions, finishing a comfortable 14 seconds ahead of the pack.

"The final part of the course could give me the opportunity to repeat the attack which on Sunday gave me the victory," he said. "However, it will all depend on the opponents. Team UAE will also rely on different solution for aiming for the victory: as an example, Simone Petilli, who realized an impressive performance in the GP Costa deli Etruschi."

UAE Abu Dahbi's roster for the 192.5km 1.HC race will also include Petilli, Valerio Conti, Kristijan Durasek, Matej Mohoric, Manuele Mori, Jan Polanc, Edward Ravasi. Five of the riders were on the Etruschi roster, with Durasek, Mohoric and Polanc new for the upcoming race.

UAE Abu Dhabi roster for Trofeo Laigueglia: Diego Ulissi, Valerio Conti, Kristijan Durasek, Matej Mohoric, Manuele Mori, Simone Petilli, Jan Polanc, Edward Ravasi.