UCI World Cup tradition continues at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Image 1 of 4 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Emily Batty (Canada) is a Mont-Sainte-Anne veteran (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 The men's cross country start at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2009 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 4 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2009. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 10th edition of the Velirium presented by Vidéotron will be held every weekend this summer from June 21 to July 8 in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada. The annual international mountain bike festival is well known for hosting the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup every year except for 2010, when it hosted the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Crowned many times one of the best events on the UCI circuit, by organisations such as International Mountain Bike Teams, Tech Support and Organisers (IMTTO), Velirium continues to present a challenging program year after year.

The 2012 edition includes a UCI World Cup downhill and cross country, several competitions for amateurs of all ages and demos.

2012 Velirium

June 21-24: UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country & Downhill World Cup, Red Bull Monte Descend, Kids' race

June 29-July 1: Monte-le-Mont and Raid Velo Mag

July 6-8: Quebec Cup cross country, Quebec Cup Downhill, Canadian Downhill National Championships, Kids' race

For more information, visit www.velirium.com.