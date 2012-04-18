UCI World Cup tradition continues at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Velirium mountain bike festival returns to Quebec
The 10th edition of the Velirium presented by Vidéotron will be held every weekend this summer from June 21 to July 8 in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada. The annual international mountain bike festival is well known for hosting the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup every year except for 2010, when it hosted the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.
Crowned many times one of the best events on the UCI circuit, by organisations such as International Mountain Bike Teams, Tech Support and Organisers (IMTTO), Velirium continues to present a challenging program year after year.
The 2012 edition includes a UCI World Cup downhill and cross country, several competitions for amateurs of all ages and demos.
2012 Velirium
June 21-24: UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country & Downhill World Cup, Red Bull Monte Descend, Kids' race
June 29-July 1: Monte-le-Mont and Raid Velo Mag
July 6-8: Quebec Cup cross country, Quebec Cup Downhill, Canadian Downhill National Championships, Kids' race
For more information, visit www.velirium.com.
