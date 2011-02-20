Awang ruled out of track world championships
Set to have surgery to remove splinter this morning
Aziz Awang (Malaysia) is still in hospital after suffering a horrendous injury in last night’s Keirin final and will miss the world championships next month in Apeldoorn, Holland.
“It was most probably a pedal that had gone into the track and he’s slid into the splinter. The only way they can do it is by surgically going in from both ends and spreading it apart and pulling it out.” said Beasley.
