Lance Armstrong bolsters legal team
Pair of attorneys added with prior success against federal investigators
Lance Armstrong has bolstered his legal team, adding two lawyers who have previously had success in court against US federal investigators.
The seven-time Tour de France winner has hired Elliot Peters and John Keker. The pair had previously represented Major League Baseball players and won a key appeals court case two year ago in which federal judges ruled that agents had no right to seize baseball's anonymous drug testing results.
The news agency, AP, reports that Keker, "criticised leaks of testimony to the media in the Armstrong case and called the investigation a waste of money."
Jeff Novitzky is leading an FDA investigation into doping that allegedly took place at Armstrong's former team US Postal during the late 1990s and 2000s.
Last summer, Armstrong had already hired defence attorney Bryan D. Daly and Mark Fabiani to help with any possible legal proceedings.
