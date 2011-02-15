UCI to study Spanish Federation's decision on Contador

The International Cycling Union gave a measured response to the news that the Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) had overturned its decision to ban Alberto Contador from competition for a year following his positive test for Clenbuterol.

The UCI stated that it had been notified of decision of the Disciplinary Commission of the Spanish Cycling Federation.

"While acknowledging the differences between the conclusions of the recommendation that had been presented to the rider by the rapporteur of the RFEC Disciplinary Commission and those expressed in the Commission's decision announced today, the UCI reserves the right to conduct an in-depth study of the reasons behind the decision before expressing its opinion," read a statement from the UCI.

"In accordance with the regulations the UCI now awaits the full dossier on the case from the RFEC. Once this documentation has been received, the UCI will issue its decision within 30 days."

According to a press release from Contador earlier on Tuesday, he will be at the start of the stage race in Algarve on Wednesday if everything goes well.