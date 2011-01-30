Contador leaves Saxo Bank-SunGard training camp

Alberto Contador faces the press on Friday. (Image credit: AFP)

Alberto Contador has left the Saxo Bank-SunGard training camp and returned home to Pinto near Madrid. The Spaniard is facing a one-year ban for a positive doping control from the 2010 Tour de France.

“I think it's best at this time to go back to my family,” he told reporters. “I hope and I'm sure that I will be back with you here soon.”

Contador was with his new team at a training camp in Mallorca when he was informed of the impending ban by the Spanish cycling federation on Wednesday.

On Friday afternoon he held a press conference with team owner Bjarne Riis. He repeated his innocence of doping charges, and said that he would appeal the ban, which he must do within 10 days of receiving notification.