UCI to allow Ag2r -La Mondiale self-ban without penalty

The UCI's Pro Cycling Council has voted to allow the Ag2r-La Mondiale team to forfeit its participation in the Critérium du Dauphiné without being subjected to the financial penalty normally applied to WorldTour teams missing WorldTour events.

The French team opted to skip the race under the rules of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC), which calls for any team in the organisation to suspend itself for eight days, starting from the next WorldTour race, after its second doping infraction.

The team was hit by an EPO positive of Steve Houanard last fall, and earlier this month Sylvain Georges tested positive for heptaminol.

"The PCC decided no fine will ensue (art. 2.15.128) on the grounds that the sporting penalty was sufficient and that the organizer was supportive. The team nonetheless remains solely responsible for its actions," the UCI statement read.