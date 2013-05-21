Georges' B Sample also positive, UCI confirms

Image 1 of 3 Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale) collapsed into the arms of his team staffers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale), winner of stage 6 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Ag2r-La Mondiale team manager Vincent Lavenu (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Sylvain Georges' B sample tested positive for Heptaminol, confirming the first sample. The UCI announced the finding by the anti-doping laboratory in Rome on Tuesday afternoon. This now means that his team, AG2R La Mondiale, will probably voluntarily take itself out of the next WorldTour race, the Critérium du Dauphiné, which begins on June 2.

Georges tested positive on May 10 and he subsequently did not start the Giro d'Italia's 11th stage on May 15, after being informed. He said that it resulted from a seemingly "harmless drug" he took to improve circulation in his legs, and failed to read the packaging, a situation he called "stupid".

The UCI has now asked the French cycling federation to open a disciplinary action against Georges.

AG2R team manager Vincent Lavenu said last week that if the B sample was also positive, then the team would not participate in the Critérium du Dauphiné. The team is a member of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC), whose rules say that a team that has had two positives within 12 months must suspend itself from racing for eight days as of the start of the next WorldTour race. The team had an earlier doping case last fall, when Steve Houanard tested positive for EPO.

"I don't know what the consequences are but it is fair to say that I am worried about the future of the team," Lavenu said, admitting he was "discouraged".