UCI threatens Landis with legal action

Floyd Landis in 2006 giving a press conference after testing positive in the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Floyd Landis faces possible legal proceedings from the UCI after comments made to the German television station ARD last November. The American made his first major European television interview since admitting to doping during his career and questioned the UCI’s “honour” according to a letter sent from the UCI’s legal team.

In the interview with ARD, Landis had reiterated his doping allegations against former teammate Lance Armstrong and claimed that the International Cycling Union (UCI) protects certain riders.

"As far as the UCI is concerned, nothing about a cover up or taking a bribe or some kind of race results manipulation would surprise me.” Landis told the German station. The UCI has denied all allegations of corruption.

Several months on and in a letter dated February 7, 2011, addressed to Landis, the UCI has given the American a 15-day window to retract his comments or face legal proceedings.

Reymond & Associes are representing both the UCI’s former and current presidents, Hein Verbruggen and Pat McQuaid.

Update from Landis

Immediately after this story appeared online Landis sent the following email to Cyclingnews's editor and the UCI legal representative, Mr Ditesheim.

Hello Mr Ditesheim'



