Landis suggests that Clenbuterol is common in peloton

Image 1 of 3 Floyd Landis at the New Pathways for Pro Cycling conference in Australia (Image credit: kathryn Watt) Image 2 of 3 Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis on the US Postal team (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador attacks Andy Schleck near the fog-shrouded summit of the Tourmalet. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Floyd Landis has given his first major European television interview, reiterating his doping charges against Lance Armstrong and giving credence to the doping charges against Alberto Contador. He also claimed that the International Cycling Union (UCI) protects certain riders.

Interviewed on the German state television channel ARD for the Sportschau show to be broadcast Sunday evening, Landis cast doubts on Contador, saying, “I know that riders have taken Clenbuterol. I think that the risk of taking Clenbuterol is higher now than it was earlier, when there weren't any training controls. Nevertheless, there is still the risk of being caught, even if it is rather small now, since the product has usually degraded when the control takes place.”

"You don't know what risks people will take to win a race," Landis said.

The Contador positive was not made public for two months and Landis said he wasn't surprised that the UCI was hesitant in making the announcement. “It is known in the peloton that Pat McQuaid, Hein Verbruggen or others responsible at the UCI over the last 20 years have protected some people and not others. That is the way they manipulate results and create stars.”

He added, ""as far as the UCI is concerned, nothing about a cover up or taking a bribe or some kind of race results manipulation would surprise me."

The UCI did not respond to the ARD's request for a comment but has always denied accusations of favouritism and manipulation.

Doping at US Postal Service and Phonak

Landis also spoke about his doping experiences during the time he rode for US Postal Service Team and Phonak.

“It is easy to take anabolics, whether it is testosterone, growth hormone or something like that, and EPO, and to make a blood transfusions. You can easily do all of that without getting caught, and we routinely did it.”

Lance Armstrong refused to be interviewed for the show, ARD said on its website. He and his attorney provided a written statement calling Landis a “notorious liar” who is only looking to make a profit from his statements. Armstrong has always denied doping during his career.