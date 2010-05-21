UCI suspends Larpe, Coló for drug positives

Image 1 of 6 Mickaël Larpe (Roubaix-Lille-Métropole) at the 2010 Tour Méditerranéen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Alessandro Colo (ISD-Neri) (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 3 of 6 Thomas Dekker banned until 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel - Euskadi). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland) takes the U23 World Championship title. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 6 The U23 men's podium: Kacper and Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland) and Arnaud Jouffroy (France) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Mickael Larpe (Roubaix Lille Metropole) and Alessandro Coló (ISD-Neri) have been provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI) after respective positive tests for EPO and clenbuterol. The UCI have also confirmed sanctions and fines issued by four national federations to eight individual riders, including Thomas Dekker and Mikel Astarloza.

Larpe tested positive for EPO in an in-competition blood control conducted at the Cholet-Pays de Loire race on March 20. The test had been carried out by the French Anti-doping Authourity (AFLD) and had initially raised the ire of the French Cycling Federation on the grounds that the UCI should have been the only body with jurisdiction to carry out the test. However, the UCI have now validated the AFLD result and hence imposed the provisional suspension.

Coló tested positive for asthma medication clenbuterol in an in-competition urine test conducted at the Tour of Mexico on April 25.

"The provisional suspensions of Mr Larpe and Mr Coló remain in force until hearings convened by the riders’ National Federations determine whether they breached the UCI Anti-Doping Rules," said the UCI in a statement issued on Friday.

The UCI also announced a list of bans and fines issued to riders by the Monegasque (Monaco), Spanish, Italian and Polish national cycling federations over the past 12 months. The following is a list of the federations, the relevant riders and the sanctions issued:

Monegasque Cycling Federation (FMC):

Thomas Dekker - two year ban.

Italian Cycling Federation (FCI):

Gabriele Bosisio – two year ban and 9,625 euro fine.

Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC):

Mikel Astarloza - two year ban and 154,570 euro fine

Hector Guerra Garcia - two year ban and 35,000 euro fine.

Alberto Fernandez De La Puebla Ramos – two year ban and 42,000 euro fine.

Isidro Nozal Vega – two year ban and 17,500 euro fine.

Polish Cycling Federation (PZK):

Kacper Szczepaniak - four year ban and 1,680 euro fine.

Pawel Szczepaniak - eight year ban and 750 euro fine.

