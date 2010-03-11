Szczepaniak brothers positive for EPO at cyclo-cross Worlds

The Szczepaniak brothers show their medals (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Polish brothers Pawel and Kacper Szczepaniak, who finished first and second in this year's under 23 cyclo-cross World Championship, have returned positive results for EPO, in controls carried out at the event which took place in Tabor, Czech Republic in January.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) confirmed on Thursday that the brothers' positive results came from targeted urine tests carried out following the under-23 World Championship race. The two had been targeted after suspicious blood profiles were revealed as part of their respective biological passports.

Arnaud Jouffrey of France now stands to inherit the title of under 23 World Champion should the counter-analyses confirm the presence of EPO.

Kacper, 19, the younger of the two brothers recently signed for the Telenet-Fidea team. According to Belgian media the team has called a press conference for Thursday evening. Its rider Tom Meeusen placed fourth in the race and could be moved into the silver medal position.

At the World Championships the Szczepaniaks got away on the second of seven laps with fellow Pole Marek Konwa. Pawel, 20, took the lead on the fourth lap, and never gave it up. He finished 20 seconds ahead of his brother Kacper, with French rider Arnaud Jouffroy finishing in third place, one second later.

