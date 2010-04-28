Bosisio banned for two years

Image 1 of 3 Gabriele Bosisio (LPR Brakes) on the winner's podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Gabriele Bosisio (LPR Brakes-Farnese Vini) tested positive for EPO (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Gabriele Bosisio (LPR Brakes) has the leader's jersey (Image credit: Maglia rosa)

Italian rider and former pink jersey wearer at the Giro d'Italia, Gabriele Bosisio, has been suspended by the Italian Anti-Doping Tribunal for two years.

The former LPR Brakes rider tested positive for EPO in an out of competition test last September after unusual blood values were discovered as part of the UCI Biological Passport Programme.

The 29-year-old Italian was provisionally suspended by the UCI on October 6 and so his two-year ban will end on October 5, 2011.

In a hearing last year, Bosisio denied doping but the Italian Anti-Doping Tribunal also ordered him to pay the costs of the disciplinary process, the cost of the B sample testing and out of competition testing.

During his seven-year professional career Bosisio won the Giro del Lazio, the Giro d'Oro and stage seven at the 2008 Giro d'Italia. He also wore the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia for a day in 2008. Additionally, Bosisio finished second behind Marco Pinotti in the 2009 Italian national time trial championships.

