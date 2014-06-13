UCI selects 2016 UCI Mountain Bike World Championship hosts

Image 1 of 3 Thomas Litscher and Ondrej Cink at the Nove Mesto World Cup (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 2 of 3 Rudi va Houts racing at the Val di Sole World Cup (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 3 of 3 Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) wins the Nove Mesto World Cup cross country race (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

At its Management Committee meeting today, the UCI announced the hosts of the 2016 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. The UCI has split the worlds between two separate venues in two different countries rather than combining them as it has previously done.

The 2016 Downhill and Trials worlds will be in Val di Sole, Italy, which typically hosts a downhill World Cup each year and last hosted worlds, for both downhill and cross country, in 2008.

Nove Mesto na Morave, in the Czech Republic, will host its first worlds ever - for cross country racers only. Nove Mesto is popular World Cup venue among cross country racers.

No specific dates were provided for either 2016 world championship event.

Hafjell, Norway will host the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in September and Vallnord, Andorra will host them next year.