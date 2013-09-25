UCI announces locations for 2015 and 2016 Mountain Bike Worlds

Image 1 of 3 The start of the elite men's cross country race in Andorra (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 3 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) wins the Andorra World Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 3 Large crowds at the Andorra World Cup (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)

Following a meeting of the UCI Management Committee at the UCI Road World Championships in Florence, Italy on Wednesday, the UCI announced the location of several mountain bike, cross and track world championships coming up in 2014-2016.

The 2015 UCI Elite Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships will be held in Vallnord, Andorra. The UCI had previously announced that the 2014 Elite Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships would be held in Hafjell, Norway and the 2017 edition will be held in Cairns, Australia. A location for 2016 has not yet been announced.

Laissac, France was also awarded the honor of hosting the 2016 UCI Marathon Mountain Bike World Championships.

At the same time, the UCI also named Gossau, Switzerland as the host of the 2014 UCI Cyclo-cross Masters World Championships and London, United Kingdom as the host of the 2016 UCI Track World Championships.

UCI President Pat McQuaid congratulated the host city organisers for their commitment to cycling. "It is a great pleasure to see towns and cities so enthusiastically supporting our different cycling disciplines - and not only the events catering to professionals but also the very important championships for Masters athletes."

"On behalf of the UCI, I would like to thank and congratulate these four future hosts of the major UCI events taking place in the next three years. Their enthusiasm and commitment means that we can be sure the events will live up to the expectations of competitors and spectators alike."

The Management Committee was also informed that the first edition of the UCI Cycling Forum, which brings together all of cycling's stakeholders, will be held between the November 25-29, 2014 in the Olympic capital of Lausanne, Switzerland.

The UCI Management Committee meeting continues tomorrow.