Switzerland awarded 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

World champion Nino Schurter will no doubt be looking forward to having Worlds back in his home country of Switzerland in 2018. (Image credit: Swiss Cycling)

The UCI awarded its 2018 Mountain Bike World Championships to Lenzerheide, Switzerland on Friday. Lenzerheide will also host a round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"It is very important to have events of this magnitude in Switzerland," said Thomas Peter, Swiss Cycling's Head of Competition, "on one hand for the development and visibility of the sport and on the other hand to motivate Swiss cyclists to maintain their place among the world's elite."

"I am delighted with the excellent current and future collaboration with the organizers in Lenzerheide."

Switzerland last hosted the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery in 2011. It hosted the European Cross Country Championships in Bern in 2013.

Officials from the holiday region of Lenzerheide also welcomed the news. "The work during the past years and the consistent implementation of our strategy to be a bike destination have born fruit," said Bruno Fläcklin, Director of Holiday Tourism in Lenzerheide.

Lenzerheide will host the iXS Swiss Downhill Cup and a round of the cross country BMC Cup in July 2014 ahead of the World Cups starting in 2015.