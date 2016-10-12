UCI Road World Championships: A Retro Gallery

A look back at the road race from previous decades
This Sunday marks the 83rd running of the elite men's UCI Road World Championships and the first time the event has been held in the middle east. Since the first edition of the Worlds was held back in 1927 with Nürburgring playing host and Italian Alfredo Binda claiming the gold, the event has travelled the world with editions being held in Europe, North America, South America and Australia.
Alfredo Binda, Rik Van Steenbergen, Óscar Freire and Eddy Merckx hold the record for the most wins with three rainbow jerseys while Rik van Looy and Greg LeMond both won the race on two occasions and also finished with silver on two other occasions.
Peter Sagan will be aiming to emulate Belgians Georges Ronsse (1928–29), Rik Van Steenbergen 1956–57), Rik van Looy (1960–61), and Italians Gianni Bugno, and most recently Paolo Bettini in 2006-07, in defending the title he won in Richmond last September. The first sprint friendly parcours since Copenhagen in 2011 has provided several talking points with the hot weather and potential for cross-winds ensuring that there is no clear favourite for the gold medal. You can read Cyclingnews' full race preview by clicking here for your one-stop guide to the Doha Worlds.
Cyclingnews has looked back through our archives to bring you some of the most memorable photos from the World Championships, starting with the early 1980's through to the late 1990's.
