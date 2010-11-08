UCI requests disciplinary hearing for Contador

Alberto Contador made an emotional plea of innocence during his press conference (Image credit: AFP)

The UCI announced today that it has asked the Spanish National Cycling Federation (RFEC) to open disciplinary hearings against Tour de France winner Alberto Contador.

Contador tested positive for the banned stimulant Clenbuterol during the Tour's second rest day. B-sample analysis confirmed the presence of the drug at a low level.

The rider blamed the positive test on contaminated meat and insisted he was innocent of doping.

"At the end of a long and meticulous enquiry entrusted to highly qualified, WADA-accredited experts, and considering all the information currently in its possession, the UCI has concluded that disciplinary proceedings should be opened against Alberto Contador," the UCI announced.

Contador could face a two-year ban and the loss of his third Tour de France title should the RFEC decide he is guilty of a doping offence.

"The UCI has today sent its request to the Spanish Federation that has competence in this regard. It is now the responsibility of this Federation to determine whether Alberto Contador has breached the UCI Anti-Doping Rules."