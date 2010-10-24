Spanish federation says Contador is eligible to ride

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador made an emotional plea of innocence during his press conference (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 An ecstatic Alberto Contador (Astana) has won his third Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3

Alberto Contador is not suspended and can compete in races, according to the Spanish Cycling Federation. “We do not have official notification from the International Cycling Union and so, to this day, the rider's license is in effect and he can compete,” Juan Carlos Castano, president of the federation told the Spanish website publico.es.

It had been announced that Contador would start next Saturday at the II Criterium Ciclista Ciudad de Oviedo. However, the Spanish rider has clarified that he will not ride any races until there is a verdict on his adverse analytical finding for Clenbuterol at the Tour de France.

"The UCI has not yet notified us that we should suspend his license, so there would be no legal impediment to racing in Oviedo," said Castano. "On Monday, we will ask the UCI to clarify, to tell us how we should act and whether he is suspended. "

Race organizer Javier Pascual had said on Thursday that Contador and his brother/manager Fran “said they would be in Oviedo”. It was later clarified that Contador would not be participating in the race.

Albert Soler, Director General of the Spanish Sports Council, confirmed to an international gathering of sports leaders this weekend that “We have not received any notification, and if the federation doesn't have that, it can't stop you from riding.”

Javier Guillen, director of the Vuelta a Espana, said that the UCI and the World Anti-Doping Agency are still looking at the scientific research, and that the case has therefore not been passed on to the Spanish federation.

In addition, the website reports that “an anonymous source” within Spanish cycling told it that the “WADA and the UCI are building up a case that they can't lose if they are counter-sued. They are working on something legally unassailable.”

