UCI releases Continental team rankings for 2012
Brazilian team to debut in USA?
The UCI today released its "fictitious" rankings which determine the teams that will be automatically invited to the Continental Tour events.
Related Articles
Similar to the WorldTour rankings that determine automatic consideration for the top teams toward the next season's first division, the rankings for the Continental Tours are calculated by the points obtained by the riders on 2012 teams in the previous season.
The teams are then ranked on this sporting value and used to determine the top three squads, each of which will be automatically invited to the class 1 and 2 non-European races.
For instance, in the Americas Tour, the Brazilian Funvic-Pindamonhangaba squad, together with the Continental Movistar team and EPM-UNE from Colombia must be invited to the top US races, including the Tour of Elk Grove, Tour of the Battenkill, Tour of Utah and SRAM Tour of the Gila.
The rules were changed in July, 2011 to exclude the 2.HC and 1.HC events such as the Amgen Tour of California, USA Pro Cycling Challenge and Philadelphia International Championships.
Only organisers of UCI class 2 Europe Tour races (2.2 or 1.2 events such as Tour de Normandie) will be obliged to invite the top squads from the Europe Tour fictitious rankings.
Only Continental teams registered for each UCI Continental Tour are considered for automatic invitations, thus Rapha-Condor Sharp which was second in the Oceania Tour does not warrant inclusion in Australian and New Zealand events. However, its second in the Europe Tour does warrant its inclusion in all x.2 events in Europe. Similarly, Professional Continental teams were not considered in the fictitious rankings.
UCI Europe Tour
1 Christina Watches – Onfone (Den)
2 Endura Racing (GBr)
3 Salcano - Manisaspor Cycling Team (Tur)
UCI Africa Tour
1 Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg)
2 MTN Qhubeka (RSA)
3 Team Bonitas (RSA)
UCI America Tour
1 Funvic – Pindamonhangaba (Bra)
2 Movistar Team (Col)
3 EPM – UNE (Col)
UCI Asia Tour
1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team (IRI)
2 Terengganu Cycling Team (Mas)
3 Azad University Cross Team (IRI)
UCI Oceania Tour
1 Team Jayco – AIS (Aus)
2 Drapac Cycling (Aus)
3 Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus)
Full Rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg)
|471
|pts
|2
|Mtn Qhubeka (RSA)
|304
|3
|Team Europcar (Fra)
|197
|4
|Team Bonitas (RSA)
|190
|5
|Team Ig - Sigma Sport (GBr)
|79
|6
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's (Bel)
|76
|7
|Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr)
|68
|8
|Konya Torku Seker Spor (Tur)
|59
|9
|Dukla Trencin Trek (Svk)
|47
|10
|Velo Club Sovac Algerie (Alg)
|41
|11
|Chipotle Development Team (USA)
|38
|12
|Miche - Guerciotti (Ita)
|36
|13
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole (Bel)
|24
|14
|Geofco - Ville D'alger (Alg)
|21
|15
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
|15
|16
|Whirlpool - Author (Cze)
|11
|17
|Caja Rural (Spa)
|9
|18
|Koga Cycling Team (Ned)
|8
|19
|Marco Polo Cycling Team (Eth)
|6
|20
|Amore & Vita (Ukr)
|6
|21
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA)
|5
|22
|Endura Racing (GBr)
|3
|23
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De (Lux)
|2
|24
|Asc Dukla Praha (Cze)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Funvic - Pindamonhangaba (Bra)
|441
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team (Col)
|356
|3
|Colombia - Coldeportes (Col)
|205
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
|198
|5
|Androni Giocattoli (Ita)
|191
|6
|Epm - Une (Col)
|176
|7
|Clube Dataro De Ciclismo (Bra)
|158
|8
|Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)
|149
|9
|Spidertech Powered By C10 (Can)
|141
|10
|Jamis - Sutter Home (USA)
|132
|11
|Real Cycling Team (Bra)
|124
|12
|Colombia - Comcel (Col)
|123
|13
|Chipotle Development Team (USA)
|98
|14
|Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia (Col)
|87
|15
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team (USA)
|85
|16
|Bissell Cycling (USA)
|82
|17
|Continental Team Astana (Kaz)
|78
|18
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA)
|75
|19
|Caja Rural (Spa)
|60
|20
|Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team (USA)
|58
|21
|San Luis Somos Todos (Arg)
|39
|22
|Team Exergy (USA)
|32
|23
|Project 1T4I (Ned)
|30
|24
|Bontrager Livestrong Team (USA)
|26
|25
|Team Europcar (Fra)
|25
|26
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn)
|24
|27
|Miche - Guerciotti (Ita)
|22
|28
|Andalucia (Spa)
|16
|29
|Farnese Vini (GBr)
|13
|30
|Endura Racing (GBr)
|12
|31
|Blue Water Cycling (Den)
|12
|32
|Amore & Vita (Ukr)
|10
|33
|Bkcp - Powerplus (Bel)
|10
|34
|Wonderful Pistachios Cycling (USA)
|10
|35
|Dukla Trencin Trek (Svk)
|10
|36
|Colnago - Csf Inox (Irl)
|9
|37
|Rusvelo (Rus)
|5
|38
|Team Jayco - Ais (Aus)
|5
|39
|Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg)
|5
|40
|Team Nsp - Ghost (Ger)
|5
|41
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team (Lux)
|4
|42
|Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert (Par)
|3
|43
|Subway Cycling Team (NZl)
|2
|44
|Team Raleigh - Gac (GBr)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team (IRI)
|534
|pts
|2
|Terengganu Cycling Team (Mas)
|329
|3
|Rusvelo (Rus)
|274
|4
|Androni Giocattoli (Ita)
|273
|5
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn)
|268
|6
|Azad University Cross Team (IRI)
|211
|7
|Team Europcar (Fra)
|197
|8
|Rts Racing Team (Tpe)
|193
|9
|Farnese Vini (GBr)
|181
|10
|Colnago - Csf Inox (Irl)
|155
|11
|Ccc Polkowice (Pol)
|142
|12
|Konya Torku Seker Spor (Tur)
|138
|13
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
|132
|14
|Rc Arbö Wels Gourmetfein (Aut)
|123
|15
|Endura Racing (GBr)
|109
|16
|Project 1T4I (Ned)
|108
|17
|Node 4 - Giordana Racing (GBr)
|105
|18
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer (Aut)
|91
|19
|Team Netapp (Ger)
|91
|20
|Continental Team Astana (Kaz)
|84
|21
|Adria Mobil (Slo)
|84
|22
|Drapac Cycling (Aus)
|77
|23
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA)
|72
|24
|Christina Watches - Onfone (Den)
|61
|25
|Loborika Favorit Team (Cro)
|54
|26
|Mtn Qhubeka (RSA)
|51
|27
|Team Bonitas (RSA)
|47
|28
|Andalucia (Spa)
|47
|29
|Joker Merida (Nor)
|42
|30
|Jelly Belly Cycling (USA)
|42
|31
|Team Idea (Ita)
|37
|32
|Kspo (Kor)
|37
|33
|Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus)
|31
|34
|Geumsan Ginseng Cello (Kor)
|29
|35
|Seoul Cycling Team (Kor)
|29
|36
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland (Ger)
|27
|37
|Chipotle Development Team (USA)
|24
|38
|Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr)
|24
|39
|Nutrixxion Abus (Ger)
|23
|40
|Team Nsp - Ghost (Ger)
|23
|41
|Caja Rural (Spa)
|20
|42
|Team Wit (Ita)
|19
|43
|Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
|18
|44
|Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)
|13
|45
|Max Success Sports (Chn)
|10
|46
|Team Vorarlberg (Aut)
|10
|47
|Holy Brother Cycling Team (Chn)
|8
|48
|Marco Polo Cycling Team (Eth)
|8
|49
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team (Chn)
|7
|50
|J.Jensen - Sandstod Salg Og Event (Den)
|6
|51
|Mes Kerman (IRI)
|6
|52
|Bmc - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team (USA)
|5
|53
|Miche - Guerciotti (Ita)
|5
|54
|Atlas Personal - Jakroo (Swi)
|4
|55
|Kolss Cycling Team (Ukr)
|3
|56
|Bank Bgz (Pol)
|3
|57
|Hengxiang Cycling Team (Chn)
|3
|58
|Action Cycling Team (Tpe)
|2
|59
|Whirlpool - Author (Cze)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Project 1T4I (Ned)
|1628
|pts
|2
|Colnago - Csf Inox (Irl)
|1338
|3
|Saur - Sojasun (Fra)
|1281
|4
|Androni Giocattoli (Ita)
|1229
|5
|Team Europcar (Fra)
|1178
|6
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA)
|1113
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne (Fra)
|1071
|8
|Team Netapp (Ger)
|973
|9
|Bretagne - Schuller (Fra)
|928
|10
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's (Bel)
|919
|11
|Farnese Vini (GBr)
|844
|12
|Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
|758
|13
|Acqua & Sapone (Ita)
|733
|14
|Christina Watches - Onfone (Den)
|728
|15
|Endura Racing (GBr)
|671
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)
|646
|17
|Salcano - Manisaspor Cycling Team (Tur)
|582
|18
|An Post - Sean Kelly (Bel)
|552
|19
|Adria Mobil (Slo)
|530
|20
|Itera - Katusha (Rus)
|522
|21
|Team Nsp - Ghost (Ger)
|485
|22
|Efapel - Glassdrive (Por)
|473
|23
|Caja Rural (Spa)
|450
|24
|Colombia - Coldeportes (Col)
|436
|25
|Roubaix Lille Metropole (Fra)
|416
|26
|Bigmat - Auber 93 (Fra)
|373
|27
|La Pomme Marseille (Fra)
|362
|28
|Rabobank Continental Team (Ned)
|358
|29
|Whirlpool - Author (Cze)
|354
|30
|Cyclingteam De Rijke (Ned)
|350
|31
|Carmin - Prio (Por)
|350
|32
|Bdc - Marcpol Team (Pol)
|324
|33
|Loborika Favorit Team (Cro)
|321
|34
|Utensilnord Named (Irl)
|309
|35
|Ccc Polkowice (Pol)
|308
|36
|Rusvelo (Rus)
|291
|37
|Tirol Cycling Team (Aut)
|267
|38
|Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team (Bel)
|267
|39
|Koga Cycling Team (Ned)
|257
|40
|Isd - Lampre Continental (Ukr)
|256
|41
|Atlas Personal - Jakroo (Swi)
|248
|42
|Bank Bgz (Pol)
|243
|43
|Sava (Slo)
|233
|44
|Konya Torku Seker Spor (Tur)
|205
|45
|Andalucia (Spa)
|202
|46
|Team Cykelcity.Se (Swe)
|191
|47
|Leopard - Trek Continental Team (Lux)
|186
|48
|Spidertech Powered By C10 (Can)
|183
|49
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn)
|179
|50
|Glud & Marstrand - Lro (Den)
|177
|51
|Onda (Por)
|163
|52
|Rc Arbö Wels Gourmetfein (Aut)
|157
|53
|Lkt Team Brandenburg (Ger)
|146
|54
|Rietumu - Delfin (Lat)
|139
|55
|Thüringer Energie Team (Ger)
|131
|56
|Bontrager Livestrong Team (USA)
|131
|57
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole (Bel)
|130
|58
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
|128
|59
|Team Idea (Ita)
|126
|60
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De (Lux)
|125
|61
|Lokosphinx (Rus)
|118
|62
|Team Vorarlberg (Aut)
|116
|63
|Joker Merida (Nor)
|115
|64
|Kolss Cycling Team (Ukr)
|111
|65
|Tt Raiko Argon 18 (Ger)
|110
|66
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland (Ger)
|109
|67
|Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr)
|105
|68
|Wsa - Viperbike Kärnten (Aut)
|101
|69
|Team Wit (Ita)
|100
|70
|Chipotle Development Team (USA)
|99
|71
|Blue Water Cycling (Den)
|86
|72
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels (Ned)
|86
|73
|Amore & Vita (Ukr)
|84
|74
|Team Jayco - Ais (Aus)
|83
|75
|Continental Team Astana (Kaz)
|83
|76
|Dukla Trencin Trek (Svk)
|82
|77
|Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland (Den)
|80
|78
|Telenet - Fidea (Bel)
|80
|79
|Sunweb - Revor (Bel)
|72
|80
|Epm - Une (Col)
|71
|81
|Veranda Rideau - Super U (Fra)
|69
|82
|Burgos Bh - Castilla Y Leon (Spa)
|68
|83
|Drapac Cycling (Aus)
|65
|84
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley (Nor)
|62
|85
|Tusnad Cycling Team (Rom)
|61
|86
|Orbea Continental (Spa)
|58
|87
|Bkcp - Powerplus (Bel)
|58
|88
|Metec Continental Cyclingteam (Ned)
|57
|89
|Nutrixxion Abus (Ger)
|57
|90
|Node 4 - Giordana Racing (GBr)
|56
|91
|Radenska (Slo)
|49
|92
|Asc Dukla Praha (Cze)
|41
|93
|Rts Racing Team (Tpe)
|40
|94
|Uk Youth Cycling (GBr)
|39
|95
|Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team (Nor)
|38
|96
|Bmc - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team (USA)
|38
|97
|Ac Sparta Praha (Cze)
|38
|98
|Geofco - Ville D'alger (Alg)
|37
|99
|Team Ig - Sigma Sport (GBr)
|36
|100
|Colba - Superano Ham (Bel)
|34
|101
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer (Aut)
|32
|102
|Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team (USA)
|32
|103
|Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.Com (Lat)
|30
|104
|Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)
|24
|105
|San Luis Somos Todos (Arg)
|24
|106
|Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg)
|21
|107
|Miche - Guerciotti (Ita)
|16
|108
|Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon (Bel)
|13
|109
|Plussbank - Bmc (Nor)
|13
|110
|Colombia - Comcel (Col)
|12
|111
|Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert (Par)
|12
|112
|Mtn Qhubeka (RSA)
|12
|113
|Azad University Cross Team (IRI)
|10
|114
|Team Raleigh - Gac (GBr)
|10
|115
|Team Budget Forklifts (Aus)
|8
|116
|Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus)
|6
|117
|Team Heizomat (Ger)
|3
|118
|Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia (Col)
|3
|119
|Jelly Belly Cycling (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jayco - Ais (Aus)
|102
|pts
|2
|Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr)
|100
|3
|Drapac Cycling (Aus)
|49
|4
|Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus)
|48
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts (Aus)
|25
|6
|Team Raleigh - Gac (GBr)
|24
|7
|Chipotle Development Team (USA)
|14
|8
|Subway Cycling Team (NZl)
|8
|9
|An Post - Sean Kelly (Bel)
|6
|10
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
|5
|11
|Endura Racing (GBr)
|4
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy