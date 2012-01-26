UCI releases Continental team rankings for 2012

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 4 Epm-Une crosses the line with a time good for 7th place. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 4 A Christina Watches - Onfone rider in action during the time trial. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 4 of 4 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rusia), the winner of stage 0, Surabaya criterium, from Tabriz Petrochemical Team (Iran) (Image credit: R Pudyanto)

The UCI today released its "fictitious" rankings which determine the teams that will be automatically invited to the Continental Tour events.

Similar to the WorldTour rankings that determine automatic consideration for the top teams toward the next season's first division, the rankings for the Continental Tours are calculated by the points obtained by the riders on 2012 teams in the previous season.

The teams are then ranked on this sporting value and used to determine the top three squads, each of which will be automatically invited to the class 1 and 2 non-European races.

For instance, in the Americas Tour, the Brazilian Funvic-Pindamonhangaba squad, together with the Continental Movistar team and EPM-UNE from Colombia must be invited to the top US races, including the Tour of Elk Grove, Tour of the Battenkill, Tour of Utah and SRAM Tour of the Gila.

The rules were changed in July, 2011 to exclude the 2.HC and 1.HC events such as the Amgen Tour of California, USA Pro Cycling Challenge and Philadelphia International Championships.

Only organisers of UCI class 2 Europe Tour races (2.2 or 1.2 events such as Tour de Normandie) will be obliged to invite the top squads from the Europe Tour fictitious rankings.

Only Continental teams registered for each UCI Continental Tour are considered for automatic invitations, thus Rapha-Condor Sharp which was second in the Oceania Tour does not warrant inclusion in Australian and New Zealand events. However, its second in the Europe Tour does warrant its inclusion in all x.2 events in Europe. Similarly, Professional Continental teams were not considered in the fictitious rankings.

UCI Europe Tour

1 Christina Watches – Onfone (Den)

2 Endura Racing (GBr)

3 Salcano - Manisaspor Cycling Team (Tur)

UCI Africa Tour

1 Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg)

2 MTN Qhubeka (RSA)

3 Team Bonitas (RSA)

UCI America Tour

1 Funvic – Pindamonhangaba (Bra)

2 Movistar Team (Col)

3 EPM – UNE (Col)

UCI Asia Tour

1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team (IRI)

2 Terengganu Cycling Team (Mas)

3 Azad University Cross Team (IRI)

UCI Oceania Tour

1 Team Jayco – AIS (Aus)

2 Drapac Cycling (Aus)

3 Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus)

Full Rankings

UCI Africa Tour fictitious ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg) 471 pts 2 Mtn Qhubeka (RSA) 304 3 Team Europcar (Fra) 197 4 Team Bonitas (RSA) 190 5 Team Ig - Sigma Sport (GBr) 79 6 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's (Bel) 76 7 Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr) 68 8 Konya Torku Seker Spor (Tur) 59 9 Dukla Trencin Trek (Svk) 47 10 Velo Club Sovac Algerie (Alg) 41 11 Chipotle Development Team (USA) 38 12 Miche - Guerciotti (Ita) 36 13 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole (Bel) 24 14 Geofco - Ville D'alger (Alg) 21 15 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA) 15 16 Whirlpool - Author (Cze) 11 17 Caja Rural (Spa) 9 18 Koga Cycling Team (Ned) 8 19 Marco Polo Cycling Team (Eth) 6 20 Amore & Vita (Ukr) 6 21 Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA) 5 22 Endura Racing (GBr) 3 23 Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De (Lux) 2 24 Asc Dukla Praha (Cze) 2

UCI America Tour fictitious ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Funvic - Pindamonhangaba (Bra) 441 pts 2 Movistar Team (Col) 356 3 Colombia - Coldeportes (Col) 205 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA) 198 5 Androni Giocattoli (Ita) 191 6 Epm - Une (Col) 176 7 Clube Dataro De Ciclismo (Bra) 158 8 Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA) 149 9 Spidertech Powered By C10 (Can) 141 10 Jamis - Sutter Home (USA) 132 11 Real Cycling Team (Bra) 124 12 Colombia - Comcel (Col) 123 13 Chipotle Development Team (USA) 98 14 Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia (Col) 87 15 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team (USA) 85 16 Bissell Cycling (USA) 82 17 Continental Team Astana (Kaz) 78 18 Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA) 75 19 Caja Rural (Spa) 60 20 Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team (USA) 58 21 San Luis Somos Todos (Arg) 39 22 Team Exergy (USA) 32 23 Project 1T4I (Ned) 30 24 Bontrager Livestrong Team (USA) 26 25 Team Europcar (Fra) 25 26 Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn) 24 27 Miche - Guerciotti (Ita) 22 28 Andalucia (Spa) 16 29 Farnese Vini (GBr) 13 30 Endura Racing (GBr) 12 31 Blue Water Cycling (Den) 12 32 Amore & Vita (Ukr) 10 33 Bkcp - Powerplus (Bel) 10 34 Wonderful Pistachios Cycling (USA) 10 35 Dukla Trencin Trek (Svk) 10 36 Colnago - Csf Inox (Irl) 9 37 Rusvelo (Rus) 5 38 Team Jayco - Ais (Aus) 5 39 Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg) 5 40 Team Nsp - Ghost (Ger) 5 41 Leopard - Trek Continental Team (Lux) 4 42 Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert (Par) 3 43 Subway Cycling Team (NZl) 2 44 Team Raleigh - Gac (GBr) 2

UCI Asia Tour fictitious ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team (IRI) 534 pts 2 Terengganu Cycling Team (Mas) 329 3 Rusvelo (Rus) 274 4 Androni Giocattoli (Ita) 273 5 Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn) 268 6 Azad University Cross Team (IRI) 211 7 Team Europcar (Fra) 197 8 Rts Racing Team (Tpe) 193 9 Farnese Vini (GBr) 181 10 Colnago - Csf Inox (Irl) 155 11 Ccc Polkowice (Pol) 142 12 Konya Torku Seker Spor (Tur) 138 13 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA) 132 14 Rc Arbö Wels Gourmetfein (Aut) 123 15 Endura Racing (GBr) 109 16 Project 1T4I (Ned) 108 17 Node 4 - Giordana Racing (GBr) 105 18 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer (Aut) 91 19 Team Netapp (Ger) 91 20 Continental Team Astana (Kaz) 84 21 Adria Mobil (Slo) 84 22 Drapac Cycling (Aus) 77 23 Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA) 72 24 Christina Watches - Onfone (Den) 61 25 Loborika Favorit Team (Cro) 54 26 Mtn Qhubeka (RSA) 51 27 Team Bonitas (RSA) 47 28 Andalucia (Spa) 47 29 Joker Merida (Nor) 42 30 Jelly Belly Cycling (USA) 42 31 Team Idea (Ita) 37 32 Kspo (Kor) 37 33 Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus) 31 34 Geumsan Ginseng Cello (Kor) 29 35 Seoul Cycling Team (Kor) 29 36 Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland (Ger) 27 37 Chipotle Development Team (USA) 24 38 Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr) 24 39 Nutrixxion Abus (Ger) 23 40 Team Nsp - Ghost (Ger) 23 41 Caja Rural (Spa) 20 42 Team Wit (Ita) 19 43 Landbouwkrediet (Bel) 18 44 Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA) 13 45 Max Success Sports (Chn) 10 46 Team Vorarlberg (Aut) 10 47 Holy Brother Cycling Team (Chn) 8 48 Marco Polo Cycling Team (Eth) 8 49 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team (Chn) 7 50 J.Jensen - Sandstod Salg Og Event (Den) 6 51 Mes Kerman (IRI) 6 52 Bmc - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team (USA) 5 53 Miche - Guerciotti (Ita) 5 54 Atlas Personal - Jakroo (Swi) 4 55 Kolss Cycling Team (Ukr) 3 56 Bank Bgz (Pol) 3 57 Hengxiang Cycling Team (Chn) 3 58 Action Cycling Team (Tpe) 2 59 Whirlpool - Author (Cze) 2

UCI Europe Tour fictitious ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Project 1T4I (Ned) 1628 pts 2 Colnago - Csf Inox (Irl) 1338 3 Saur - Sojasun (Fra) 1281 4 Androni Giocattoli (Ita) 1229 5 Team Europcar (Fra) 1178 6 Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA) 1113 7 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne (Fra) 1071 8 Team Netapp (Ger) 973 9 Bretagne - Schuller (Fra) 928 10 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's (Bel) 919 11 Farnese Vini (GBr) 844 12 Landbouwkrediet (Bel) 758 13 Acqua & Sapone (Ita) 733 14 Christina Watches - Onfone (Den) 728 15 Endura Racing (GBr) 671 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel) 646 17 Salcano - Manisaspor Cycling Team (Tur) 582 18 An Post - Sean Kelly (Bel) 552 19 Adria Mobil (Slo) 530 20 Itera - Katusha (Rus) 522 21 Team Nsp - Ghost (Ger) 485 22 Efapel - Glassdrive (Por) 473 23 Caja Rural (Spa) 450 24 Colombia - Coldeportes (Col) 436 25 Roubaix Lille Metropole (Fra) 416 26 Bigmat - Auber 93 (Fra) 373 27 La Pomme Marseille (Fra) 362 28 Rabobank Continental Team (Ned) 358 29 Whirlpool - Author (Cze) 354 30 Cyclingteam De Rijke (Ned) 350 31 Carmin - Prio (Por) 350 32 Bdc - Marcpol Team (Pol) 324 33 Loborika Favorit Team (Cro) 321 34 Utensilnord Named (Irl) 309 35 Ccc Polkowice (Pol) 308 36 Rusvelo (Rus) 291 37 Tirol Cycling Team (Aut) 267 38 Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team (Bel) 267 39 Koga Cycling Team (Ned) 257 40 Isd - Lampre Continental (Ukr) 256 41 Atlas Personal - Jakroo (Swi) 248 42 Bank Bgz (Pol) 243 43 Sava (Slo) 233 44 Konya Torku Seker Spor (Tur) 205 45 Andalucia (Spa) 202 46 Team Cykelcity.Se (Swe) 191 47 Leopard - Trek Continental Team (Lux) 186 48 Spidertech Powered By C10 (Can) 183 49 Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn) 179 50 Glud & Marstrand - Lro (Den) 177 51 Onda (Por) 163 52 Rc Arbö Wels Gourmetfein (Aut) 157 53 Lkt Team Brandenburg (Ger) 146 54 Rietumu - Delfin (Lat) 139 55 Thüringer Energie Team (Ger) 131 56 Bontrager Livestrong Team (USA) 131 57 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole (Bel) 130 58 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA) 128 59 Team Idea (Ita) 126 60 Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De (Lux) 125 61 Lokosphinx (Rus) 118 62 Team Vorarlberg (Aut) 116 63 Joker Merida (Nor) 115 64 Kolss Cycling Team (Ukr) 111 65 Tt Raiko Argon 18 (Ger) 110 66 Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland (Ger) 109 67 Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr) 105 68 Wsa - Viperbike Kärnten (Aut) 101 69 Team Wit (Ita) 100 70 Chipotle Development Team (USA) 99 71 Blue Water Cycling (Den) 86 72 Cyclingteam Jo Piels (Ned) 86 73 Amore & Vita (Ukr) 84 74 Team Jayco - Ais (Aus) 83 75 Continental Team Astana (Kaz) 83 76 Dukla Trencin Trek (Svk) 82 77 Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland (Den) 80 78 Telenet - Fidea (Bel) 80 79 Sunweb - Revor (Bel) 72 80 Epm - Une (Col) 71 81 Veranda Rideau - Super U (Fra) 69 82 Burgos Bh - Castilla Y Leon (Spa) 68 83 Drapac Cycling (Aus) 65 84 Team Oster Hus - Ridley (Nor) 62 85 Tusnad Cycling Team (Rom) 61 86 Orbea Continental (Spa) 58 87 Bkcp - Powerplus (Bel) 58 88 Metec Continental Cyclingteam (Ned) 57 89 Nutrixxion Abus (Ger) 57 90 Node 4 - Giordana Racing (GBr) 56 91 Radenska (Slo) 49 92 Asc Dukla Praha (Cze) 41 93 Rts Racing Team (Tpe) 40 94 Uk Youth Cycling (GBr) 39 95 Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team (Nor) 38 96 Bmc - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team (USA) 38 97 Ac Sparta Praha (Cze) 38 98 Geofco - Ville D'alger (Alg) 37 99 Team Ig - Sigma Sport (GBr) 36 100 Colba - Superano Ham (Bel) 34 101 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer (Aut) 32 102 Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team (USA) 32 103 Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.Com (Lat) 30 104 Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA) 24 105 San Luis Somos Todos (Arg) 24 106 Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg) 21 107 Miche - Guerciotti (Ita) 16 108 Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon (Bel) 13 109 Plussbank - Bmc (Nor) 13 110 Colombia - Comcel (Col) 12 111 Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert (Par) 12 112 Mtn Qhubeka (RSA) 12 113 Azad University Cross Team (IRI) 10 114 Team Raleigh - Gac (GBr) 10 115 Team Budget Forklifts (Aus) 8 116 Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus) 6 117 Team Heizomat (Ger) 3 118 Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia (Col) 3 119 Jelly Belly Cycling (USA)