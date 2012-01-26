Trending

UCI releases Continental team rankings for 2012

Brazilian team to debut in USA?

The UCI today released its "fictitious" rankings which determine the teams that will be automatically invited to the Continental Tour events.

Similar to the WorldTour rankings that determine automatic consideration for the top teams toward the next season's first division, the rankings for the Continental Tours are calculated by the points obtained by the riders on 2012 teams in the previous season.

The teams are then ranked on this sporting value and used to determine the top three squads, each of which will be automatically invited to the class 1 and 2 non-European races.

For instance, in the Americas Tour, the Brazilian Funvic-Pindamonhangaba squad, together with the Continental Movistar team and EPM-UNE from Colombia must be invited to the top US races, including the Tour of Elk Grove, Tour of the Battenkill, Tour of Utah and SRAM Tour of the Gila.

The rules were changed in July, 2011 to exclude the 2.HC and 1.HC events such as the Amgen Tour of California, USA Pro Cycling Challenge and Philadelphia International Championships.

Only organisers of UCI class 2 Europe Tour races (2.2 or 1.2 events such as Tour de Normandie) will be obliged to invite the top squads from the Europe Tour fictitious rankings.

Only Continental teams registered for each UCI Continental Tour are considered for automatic invitations, thus Rapha-Condor Sharp which was second in the Oceania Tour does not warrant inclusion in Australian and New Zealand events. However, its second in the Europe Tour does warrant its inclusion in all x.2 events in Europe. Similarly, Professional Continental teams were not considered in the fictitious rankings.

UCI Europe Tour
1 Christina Watches – Onfone (Den)
2 Endura Racing (GBr)
3 Salcano - Manisaspor Cycling Team (Tur)

UCI Africa Tour
1 Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg)
2 MTN Qhubeka (RSA)
3 Team Bonitas (RSA)

UCI America Tour
1 Funvic – Pindamonhangaba (Bra)
2 Movistar Team (Col)
3 EPM – UNE (Col)

UCI Asia Tour
1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team (IRI)
2 Terengganu Cycling Team (Mas)
3 Azad University Cross Team (IRI)

UCI Oceania Tour
1 Team Jayco – AIS (Aus)
2 Drapac Cycling (Aus)
3 Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus)

Full Rankings

UCI Africa Tour fictitious ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg)471pts
2Mtn Qhubeka (RSA)304
3Team Europcar (Fra)197
4Team Bonitas (RSA)190
5Team Ig - Sigma Sport (GBr)79
6Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's (Bel)76
7Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr)68
8Konya Torku Seker Spor (Tur)59
9Dukla Trencin Trek (Svk)47
10Velo Club Sovac Algerie (Alg)41
11Chipotle Development Team (USA)38
12Miche - Guerciotti (Ita)36
13Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole (Bel)24
14Geofco - Ville D'alger (Alg)21
15Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)15
16Whirlpool - Author (Cze)11
17Caja Rural (Spa)9
18Koga Cycling Team (Ned)8
19Marco Polo Cycling Team (Eth)6
20Amore & Vita (Ukr)6
21Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA)5
22Endura Racing (GBr)3
23Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De (Lux)2
24Asc Dukla Praha (Cze)2

UCI America Tour fictitious ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Funvic - Pindamonhangaba (Bra)441pts
2Movistar Team (Col)356
3Colombia - Coldeportes (Col)205
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)198
5Androni Giocattoli (Ita)191
6Epm - Une (Col)176
7Clube Dataro De Ciclismo (Bra)158
8Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)149
9Spidertech Powered By C10 (Can)141
10Jamis - Sutter Home (USA)132
11Real Cycling Team (Bra)124
12Colombia - Comcel (Col)123
13Chipotle Development Team (USA)98
14Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia (Col)87
15Competitive Cyclist Racing Team (USA)85
16Bissell Cycling (USA)82
17Continental Team Astana (Kaz)78
18Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA)75
19Caja Rural (Spa)60
20Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team (USA)58
21San Luis Somos Todos (Arg)39
22Team Exergy (USA)32
23Project 1T4I (Ned)30
24Bontrager Livestrong Team (USA)26
25Team Europcar (Fra)25
26Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn)24
27Miche - Guerciotti (Ita)22
28Andalucia (Spa)16
29Farnese Vini (GBr)13
30Endura Racing (GBr)12
31Blue Water Cycling (Den)12
32Amore & Vita (Ukr)10
33Bkcp - Powerplus (Bel)10
34Wonderful Pistachios Cycling (USA)10
35Dukla Trencin Trek (Svk)10
36Colnago - Csf Inox (Irl)9
37Rusvelo (Rus)5
38Team Jayco - Ais (Aus)5
39Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg)5
40Team Nsp - Ghost (Ger)5
41Leopard - Trek Continental Team (Lux)4
42Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert (Par)3
43Subway Cycling Team (NZl)2
44Team Raleigh - Gac (GBr)2

UCI Asia Tour fictitious ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team (IRI)534pts
2Terengganu Cycling Team (Mas)329
3Rusvelo (Rus)274
4Androni Giocattoli (Ita)273
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn)268
6Azad University Cross Team (IRI)211
7Team Europcar (Fra)197
8Rts Racing Team (Tpe)193
9Farnese Vini (GBr)181
10Colnago - Csf Inox (Irl)155
11Ccc Polkowice (Pol)142
12Konya Torku Seker Spor (Tur)138
13Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)132
14Rc Arbö Wels Gourmetfein (Aut)123
15Endura Racing (GBr)109
16Project 1T4I (Ned)108
17Node 4 - Giordana Racing (GBr)105
18Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer (Aut)91
19Team Netapp (Ger)91
20Continental Team Astana (Kaz)84
21Adria Mobil (Slo)84
22Drapac Cycling (Aus)77
23Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA)72
24Christina Watches - Onfone (Den)61
25Loborika Favorit Team (Cro)54
26Mtn Qhubeka (RSA)51
27Team Bonitas (RSA)47
28Andalucia (Spa)47
29Joker Merida (Nor)42
30Jelly Belly Cycling (USA)42
31Team Idea (Ita)37
32Kspo (Kor)37
33Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus)31
34Geumsan Ginseng Cello (Kor)29
35Seoul Cycling Team (Kor)29
36Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland (Ger)27
37Chipotle Development Team (USA)24
38Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr)24
39Nutrixxion Abus (Ger)23
40Team Nsp - Ghost (Ger)23
41Caja Rural (Spa)20
42Team Wit (Ita)19
43Landbouwkrediet (Bel)18
44Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)13
45Max Success Sports (Chn)10
46Team Vorarlberg (Aut)10
47Holy Brother Cycling Team (Chn)8
48Marco Polo Cycling Team (Eth)8
49Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team (Chn)7
50J.Jensen - Sandstod Salg Og Event (Den)6
51Mes Kerman (IRI)6
52Bmc - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team (USA)5
53Miche - Guerciotti (Ita)5
54Atlas Personal - Jakroo (Swi)4
55Kolss Cycling Team (Ukr)3
56Bank Bgz (Pol)3
57Hengxiang Cycling Team (Chn)3
58Action Cycling Team (Tpe)2
59Whirlpool - Author (Cze)2

UCI Europe Tour fictitious ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Project 1T4I (Ned)1628pts
2Colnago - Csf Inox (Irl)1338
3Saur - Sojasun (Fra)1281
4Androni Giocattoli (Ita)1229
5Team Europcar (Fra)1178
6Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA)1113
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne (Fra)1071
8Team Netapp (Ger)973
9Bretagne - Schuller (Fra)928
10Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's (Bel)919
11Farnese Vini (GBr)844
12Landbouwkrediet (Bel)758
13Acqua & Sapone (Ita)733
14Christina Watches - Onfone (Den)728
15Endura Racing (GBr)671
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)646
17Salcano - Manisaspor Cycling Team (Tur)582
18An Post - Sean Kelly (Bel)552
19Adria Mobil (Slo)530
20Itera - Katusha (Rus)522
21Team Nsp - Ghost (Ger)485
22Efapel - Glassdrive (Por)473
23Caja Rural (Spa)450
24Colombia - Coldeportes (Col)436
25Roubaix Lille Metropole (Fra)416
26Bigmat - Auber 93 (Fra)373
27La Pomme Marseille (Fra)362
28Rabobank Continental Team (Ned)358
29Whirlpool - Author (Cze)354
30Cyclingteam De Rijke (Ned)350
31Carmin - Prio (Por)350
32Bdc - Marcpol Team (Pol)324
33Loborika Favorit Team (Cro)321
34Utensilnord Named (Irl)309
35Ccc Polkowice (Pol)308
36Rusvelo (Rus)291
37Tirol Cycling Team (Aut)267
38Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team (Bel)267
39Koga Cycling Team (Ned)257
40Isd - Lampre Continental (Ukr)256
41Atlas Personal - Jakroo (Swi)248
42Bank Bgz (Pol)243
43Sava (Slo)233
44Konya Torku Seker Spor (Tur)205
45Andalucia (Spa)202
46Team Cykelcity.Se (Swe)191
47Leopard - Trek Continental Team (Lux)186
48Spidertech Powered By C10 (Can)183
49Champion System Pro Cycling Team (Chn)179
50Glud & Marstrand - Lro (Den)177
51Onda (Por)163
52Rc Arbö Wels Gourmetfein (Aut)157
53Lkt Team Brandenburg (Ger)146
54Rietumu - Delfin (Lat)139
55Thüringer Energie Team (Ger)131
56Bontrager Livestrong Team (USA)131
57Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole (Bel)130
58Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)128
59Team Idea (Ita)126
60Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De (Lux)125
61Lokosphinx (Rus)118
62Team Vorarlberg (Aut)116
63Joker Merida (Nor)115
64Kolss Cycling Team (Ukr)111
65Tt Raiko Argon 18 (Ger)110
66Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland (Ger)109
67Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr)105
68Wsa - Viperbike Kärnten (Aut)101
69Team Wit (Ita)100
70Chipotle Development Team (USA)99
71Blue Water Cycling (Den)86
72Cyclingteam Jo Piels (Ned)86
73Amore & Vita (Ukr)84
74Team Jayco - Ais (Aus)83
75Continental Team Astana (Kaz)83
76Dukla Trencin Trek (Svk)82
77Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland (Den)80
78Telenet - Fidea (Bel)80
79Sunweb - Revor (Bel)72
80Epm - Une (Col)71
81Veranda Rideau - Super U (Fra)69
82Burgos Bh - Castilla Y Leon (Spa)68
83Drapac Cycling (Aus)65
84Team Oster Hus - Ridley (Nor)62
85Tusnad Cycling Team (Rom)61
86Orbea Continental (Spa)58
87Bkcp - Powerplus (Bel)58
88Metec Continental Cyclingteam (Ned)57
89Nutrixxion Abus (Ger)57
90Node 4 - Giordana Racing (GBr)56
91Radenska (Slo)49
92Asc Dukla Praha (Cze)41
93Rts Racing Team (Tpe)40
94Uk Youth Cycling (GBr)39
95Oneco - Mesterhus Cycling Team (Nor)38
96Bmc - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team (USA)38
97Ac Sparta Praha (Cze)38
98Geofco - Ville D'alger (Alg)37
99Team Ig - Sigma Sport (GBr)36
100Colba - Superano Ham (Bel)34
101Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer (Aut)32
102Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team (USA)32
103Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.Com (Lat)30
104Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)24
105San Luis Somos Todos (Arg)24
106Groupement Sportif Petrolier Algerie (Alg)21
107Miche - Guerciotti (Ita)16
108Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon (Bel)13
109Plussbank - Bmc (Nor)13
110Colombia - Comcel (Col)12
111Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert (Par)12
112Mtn Qhubeka (RSA)12
113Azad University Cross Team (IRI)10
114Team Raleigh - Gac (GBr)10
115Team Budget Forklifts (Aus)8
116Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus)6
117Team Heizomat (Ger)3
118Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia (Col)3
119Jelly Belly Cycling (USA)

UCI Oceania Tour fictitious ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jayco - Ais (Aus)102pts
2Rapha Condor - Sharp (GBr)100
3Drapac Cycling (Aus)49
4Genesys Wealth Advisers (Aus)48
5Team Budget Forklifts (Aus)25
6Team Raleigh - Gac (GBr)24
7Chipotle Development Team (USA)14
8Subway Cycling Team (NZl)8
9An Post - Sean Kelly (Bel)6
10Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)5
11Endura Racing (GBr)4