UCI registers nine 2014 WorldTour teams

The UCI

The UCI today announced the registration of nine of the 2014 WorldTour teams and 16 Pro Continental squads for the coming season.

AG2R La Mondiale, Belkin, BMC, Cannondale, FDJ, Garmin Sharp, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Katusha and Saxo Bank were all renewed after meeting the "required sporting, ethical, financial and administrative criteria".

Other teams looking for renewal of their WorldTour licenses - Astana, Lampre-Merida, Movistar, Orica-GreenEdge and Sky, and newcomers Europcar, have still to be called before the License Commission.

The Trek Factory Racing team, which is seeking to transfer the license from the existing RadioShack-Leopard organisation, will need to appear before the License Commission as required under article 2.15.043 of the UCI rules.

Lotto Belisol, Argos-Shimano and Pro Continental applicants Bretagne Séché Environnement have also been asked to appear to clear up "certain irregularities which were still present in their respective file at the time of the drawing up of the UCI assessment".

The next announcement on licenses is due for November 25, with all first and second division licenses being decided upon by December 10.





Androni Giocattoli (Ita)

Bardiani – CSF (Ita)

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA (Spa)

CCC Polsat Polkowice (Pol)

Cofidis, Solutions Credits (Fra)

Colombia (Col)

Drapac Professional Cycling (Aus)

IAM Cycling (Swi)

MTN – Qhubeka (RSA)

Rusvelo (Rus)

Team Netapp – Endura (Ger)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise (Bel)

Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA)

Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Bel)

Yellow Fluo (Ita)

