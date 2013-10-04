18 teams apply for 2014 WorldTour licences
Europcar the only new applicant
The UCI has announced that 18 teams have submitted applications for the 18 available WorldTour places in 2014. Europcar is the only new licence applicant, and must automatically present a file to the Licence Commission, along with five teams who are applying for the renewal of their existing licences.
Twelve squads are already in possession of a WorldTour licence for 2014, including Katusha – who had to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to secure its entry into this year’s WorldTour – and Trek Factory Racing, which takes over from RadioShack-Leopard, having purchased the licence from backer Flavio Becca.
Those twelve teams’ registrations will be completed by November 4 provided, the UCI says, that “no irregularities are brought to notice,” in which case, they too will be requested to appear before the Licence Commission.
Katusha was originally denied a WorldTour licence last year after questions were raised about the team's ethical record. After Katusha's successful appeal to CAS, the WorldTour was exceptionally expanded to 19 teams for the 2013 season.
Europcar and the five teams applying for a renewal of their existing licences – Astana, Lampre-Merida, Movisar, Orica GreenEdge and Sky – must automatically submit their files to the Licence Commission before they are ratified as WorldTour teams for 2014.
All teams were requested to submit a registration file before October 1 that included sponsorship contracts and a bank guarantee.
The UCI has also published a list of the 16 teams who have applied for Pro Continental licences in 2014. These teams include IAM Cycling, Drapac, Cofidis, MTN-Qhubeka and the Accent Jobs-Wanty team that will be managed by current Vacansoleil-DCM directeur sportif Hilaire Van Der Schueren.
Although Luca Scinto has lost Vini Fantini as a backer in 2014 (the vintner will sponsor a Continental team based in the Abruzzo region next season), his squad has applied for a Pro Continental licence and is listed as “Yellow Fluo.”
UCI ProTeams in possession of a UCI WorldTour licence for 2014 :
Ag2r La Mondiale
Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
Bmc Racing Team
Cannondale
FDJ.Fr
Garmin Sharp
Lotto Belisol
Omega Pharma - Quick Step Cycling Team
Team Argos-Shimano
Team Katusha
Team Saxo Bank
Trek Factory Racing
Teams applying for a UCI WorldTour licence or requesting the renewal of a UCI Worldtour licence:
Astana Pro Team
Lampre-Merida
Movistar Team
Orica Greenedge
Team Europcar
Team Sky
UCI Professional Continental Teams:
Accent.Jobs – Wanty
Androni Giocattoli
Bardiani – CSF
Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
CCC Polsat Polkowice
Cofidis, Solutions Credits
Colombia
Drapac Professional Cycling
IAM Cycling
MTN – Qhubeka
Rusvelo
Team Netapp-Endura
Team Novo Nordisk
Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
Yellow Fluo
