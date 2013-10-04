18 teams apply for 2014 WorldTour licences

Image 1 of 3 The big-name riders at Team Europcar in 2013 (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 3 The Katusha team (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 3 Katusha's 2013 line-up, complete with WorldTour insignia on their jerseys. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI has announced that 18 teams have submitted applications for the 18 available WorldTour places in 2014. Europcar is the only new licence applicant, and must automatically present a file to the Licence Commission, along with five teams who are applying for the renewal of their existing licences.

Twelve squads are already in possession of a WorldTour licence for 2014, including Katusha – who had to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to secure its entry into this year’s WorldTour – and Trek Factory Racing, which takes over from RadioShack-Leopard, having purchased the licence from backer Flavio Becca.

Those twelve teams’ registrations will be completed by November 4 provided, the UCI says, that “no irregularities are brought to notice,” in which case, they too will be requested to appear before the Licence Commission.

Katusha was originally denied a WorldTour licence last year after questions were raised about the team's ethical record. After Katusha's successful appeal to CAS, the WorldTour was exceptionally expanded to 19 teams for the 2013 season.

Europcar and the five teams applying for a renewal of their existing licences – Astana, Lampre-Merida, Movisar, Orica GreenEdge and Sky – must automatically submit their files to the Licence Commission before they are ratified as WorldTour teams for 2014.

All teams were requested to submit a registration file before October 1 that included sponsorship contracts and a bank guarantee.

The UCI has also published a list of the 16 teams who have applied for Pro Continental licences in 2014. These teams include IAM Cycling, Drapac, Cofidis, MTN-Qhubeka and the Accent Jobs-Wanty team that will be managed by current Vacansoleil-DCM directeur sportif Hilaire Van Der Schueren.

Although Luca Scinto has lost Vini Fantini as a backer in 2014 (the vintner will sponsor a Continental team based in the Abruzzo region next season), his squad has applied for a Pro Continental licence and is listed as “Yellow Fluo.”

UCI ProTeams in possession of a UCI WorldTour licence for 2014 :

Ag2r La Mondiale

Belkin-Pro Cycling Team

Bmc Racing Team

Cannondale

FDJ.Fr

Garmin Sharp

Lotto Belisol

Omega Pharma - Quick Step Cycling Team

Team Argos-Shimano

Team Katusha

Team Saxo Bank

Trek Factory Racing

Teams applying for a UCI WorldTour licence or requesting the renewal of a UCI Worldtour licence:

Astana Pro Team

Lampre-Merida

Movistar Team

Orica Greenedge

Team Europcar

Team Sky

UCI Professional Continental Teams:

Accent.Jobs – Wanty

Androni Giocattoli

Bardiani – CSF

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

CCC Polsat Polkowice

Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Colombia

Drapac Professional Cycling

IAM Cycling

MTN – Qhubeka

Rusvelo

Team Netapp-Endura

Team Novo Nordisk

Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise

Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Yellow Fluo



