UCI may appeal FFC's Turgot decision on whereabouts violations

The International Cycling Union (UCI) is considering an appeal of the French Cycling Federation's (FFC) decision not to take disciplinary action against Team Europcar's Sebastien Turgot for his whereabouts violations.

Turgot was the surprise runner-up in Paris-Roubaix after out-sprinting his chase companions behind race winner Tom Boonen, but came afoul of the anti-doping authorities earlier this month.

The Frenchman was charged with two failed whereabouts filings - one in the second quarter of 2011 and one in the first quarter of 2012, plus one missed test on May 25, 2011.

The FFC declared Turgot negligent in his whereabouts filings for entering his information late and incomplete in 2011, despite his protestations that the whereabouts computer system ADAMS was at fault for his 2012 violation.

It dismissed, however, the May 25, 2011 missed test, and therefore did not impose a suspension, which could have been maxed out at two years and would have wiped out his Paris-Roubaix result. Turgot was not available during the one-hour window provided in his whereabouts declarations on this date, however, the FFC stated that anti-doping controllers located him by telephone and performed the control.

The UCI may appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport due to conflicting information within the decision regarding the missed test.

Turgot is the fourth French rider to run into problems over whereabouts filings: track sprinter Grégory Baugé lost his 2011 world titles in the individual and team sprints over violations, while Yoann Offredo was given a one-year ban. Jeannie Longo also accused of whereabouts violations but was cleared of her offense.