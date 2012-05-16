Turgot under investigation after three missed tests, L'Equipe reports

Image 1 of 4 Sebastien Turgot (Team Europcar) finished second (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Stage 2's most combative rider Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 In a photo finish, Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) pipped Alessandro Ballan (BMC) for second place. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Sébastien Turgot (Europcar), left, outsprinted Alessandro Ballan (BMC) for second place. (Image credit: AFP)

Sebastien Turgot is apparently the next French rider to run afoul of the whereabouts requirements for doping controls. The French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported that the Europcar rider has missed three doping controls within 18 months, and faces up to a two-year ban.

Turgot has already appeared before the disciplinary committee of the French cycling federation, and a decision is pending, according to the newspaper.

“He's an idiot, it is indefensible,” Europcar team manger Jean-Rene Bernaudeau told the Ouest-France newspaper. “He knew the rules,” he said, calling Turgot very negligient.

The 28-year-old turned pro with Bouygues Telecom in 2008. He finished second this year in Paris-Roubaix, was eighth in the Scheldeprijs and sixth overall in the recent Tour de Picardie.

Under the Adams system, also known as whereabouts, the riders are required to report their location and be available for doping controls. Three missed doping controls caused by whereabouts failures are considered the equivalent of a doping violation.

French track rider Gregory Bauge was given a backdated one year ban for violating the whereabouts requirements, nullifying all his 2011 results, including two world titles.

Earlier this year Yoann Offredo of FDJ-Big Mat was given a one-year suspension for missing three doping controls within an 18 month period.