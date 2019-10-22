UCI honours top professional cyclists at end-of-season gala - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 UCI Cycling Gala in Guilin (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

UCI president David Lappartient honoured some of the top cyclists from professional cycling, including world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), at the fifth annual UCI Cycling Gala in Guilin, China, on Tuesday.

The UCI Cycling Gala took place following the conclusion of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi and the Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour. These two races closed the UCI WorldTour and UCI Women’s WorldTour respectively.

Vos, who finished third in the one-day race, won the overall title for the Women's WorldTour. Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the youth classification and Boels Dolmans was the best-placed team.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was awarded for his victory in the UCI World Ranking while Deceuninck-QuickStep won the best team classification.

World champions Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) and Pedersen (Denmark) were awarded for their respective victories in the elite women's and men's road races at the World Championships in Yorkshire.

The UCI also recognised the success of time trial world champions Chloe Dygert (USA) and Rohan Dennis (Australia), along with the mixed team relay winning team from the Netherlands.

The UCI also presented Greg LeMond (USA) with the UCI President's Trophy to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his historical UCI Road World Championships-Tour de France double, achieved in 1989.

"I would like to warmly congratulate everyone who received an award during this magnificent ceremony," Lappartient said in a press statement. "All made a major contribution to the success of the past season, and we look forward to seeing them on the roads again in 2020. I would also like to thank our partner, Wanda Sports, for the organisation of the 2019 UCI Cycling Gala, as well as the Chinese Cycling Association for its support.



"The UCI Cycling Gala acknowledges the achievement of the past season, but also, from this year, a champion who has written some of the best pages of our sport's history," he said of LeMond. "This symbolises the nature of road cycling which is as popular as ever and as enthusiastic about its future as it is attached to its heritage."

List of 2019 UCI Cycling Gala award winners:

2019 UCI Road World Championships, Yorkshire (Great Britain):

Men Elite road race UCI World Champion: Mads Pedersen (DEN)

Women Elite road race UCI World Champion: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED)

Men Elite individual time trial UCI World Champion: Rohan Dennis (AUS)

Women Elite individual time trial UCI World Champion: Chloé Dygert (USA)

Team time trial mixed relay UCI World Champions: the Netherlands.

2019 UCI World Ranking (Men):

Best rider: Primož Roglič (SLO)

Best team: Deceuninck – Quick-Step (BEL)

2019 UCI Women’s WorldTour:

Best rider: Marianne Vos (NED)

Best young rider: Lorena Wiebes (NED)

Best team: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (NED)

2019 para-cycling season:

Best handbike (H) division athlete: Andrea Eskau (GER)

Best tricycle (T) division athlete: Jianxin Chen (CHN)

Best cycle (C) division athlete: Ricardo Ten (ESP)

Best tandem (B) division athlete: Emma Foy et Hannah Van Kampen (NZL)

UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot:

Victor Campenaerts (BEL) – 55.089km on 16 April 2019 in Aguascalientes (Mexico)

UCI President’s Award:

Greg LeMond (USA), for the 30th anniversary of his UCI Road World Championships – Tour de France double

Fans’ Award:

Beefeaters’ sequence (at the 18th stage of the 2019 Tour de France).