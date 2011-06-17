UCI forbids convicted dopers from future team management positions

UCI president Pat McQuaid speaks at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) took another big step in the fight against doping, as it approved a new regulation forbidding convicted dopers from being able to work in team management in the future. It was one of the actions taken at the last day of the UCI's Management Committee meeting in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

The Committee "approved the introduction of a new article in the regulations (1.1.006.2) aiming to prevent anyone found guilty of infringing the Anti-Doping Regulation during his cycling career from obtaining a licence authorising him to take on a role in cycling as a member of a team’s staff," according to the UCI's press release.

"This measure – which will most certainly be very important in the medium term to guarantee an increasingly healthy movement for future generations – will come into effect on July 1st; it will not be applied retrospectively."

The UCI acknowledged that the measure could cause difficulties, "but wishes to once again reconfirm its determination to take all steps possible to oppose any form of illegal practice in our sport."

The step emphasizes that "the ability to act on the riders' entourage, particularly the younger members", is one of the UCI's "strategic priorities for the future."

UCI president Pat McQuaid discussed the proposal with Cyclingnews in May, saying, "All we're trying to do is break the cycle so that the doping influence is less involved in the sport and that the managers are a group who have the highest ethics as cyclists and continue to have the highest ethics as management. I'm bringing in the rule for the future."

In addition, the Committee ratified an article to the Anti-Doping Regulation, under which the teams will be required to pay for all costs related to doping cases brought under the biological passport. The UCI currently pays the costs.

The Management committee also set up an Equipment Commission, with five members: Mr Jean Wauthier (Belgium), Mr Alex Roussel (Switzerland), Prof. Jan-Anders Månson (Sweden), Mr Randall Shafer (United States) and Mr Marco Genovese (Italy).

In addition, the UCI will hold, as of 2012, the UCI World Cycling Forum, which "will allow for the creation of an ideal platform for everyone involved in the cycling world and will offer the unique opportunity to meet with the UCI and all its partners – such as industry representatives, sponsors, public authorities and media."